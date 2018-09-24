News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Opposition victories

Systemic opposition candidates have won in gubernatorial runoffs against Kremlin-backed incumbents in two regions.

In Khabarovsk, Sergei Furgal of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) commanded a lead over ruling United Russia’s Vyacheslav Shport by 70 percent to 28 percent of the votes. LDPR challenger Vladimir Sipyagin also beat Vladimir region governor Svetlana Orlova by 57 percent to 37 percent.

Meanwhile, the incumbent governor of the Siberian republic of Khakasia quit after failing to secure a majority in the first round of voting, pitting Valentin Konovalov of the Communist Party against Andrei Filyagin of A Just Russia in runoff elections on Oct. 7.

Pension protests

Around 3,000 supporters of Russia’s Communist Party and local residents rallied in Moscow to protest against an unpopular pension reform plan that will raise the retirement age.

Serial spies

Several people with passport numbers similar to those of two men suspected of poisoning a former Russian spy and his daughter in Britain were reported to have listed the headquarters of the GRU military intelligence agency’s address in their paperwork.

Two of the men who placed Khoroshevskoye Shosse 76B as their residence allegedly traveled to Serbia in the fall of 2016, when neighboring Montenegro suspects Russians and Serbians of having plotted a coup.

Still guilty

Russia’s Defense Ministry reiterated its accusation that Israel had “misled” Moscow and used a Russian reconnaissance aircraft as cover, leading to its downing by Syrian anti-aircraft last week.

The Israeli military later said its air force “did not hide behind any aircraft” and accused Syria of “irresponsible” deployment of anti-aircraft weapons that led to 15 deaths aboard Il-20.

Catch and release

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detained again on Monday for allegedly violating protest laws while he was being released from a 30-day jail stint on the same charge, his associate said.