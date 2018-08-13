News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Caspian deal

Iran and four ex-Soviet nations, including Russia, agreed in principle how to divide up the potentially huge oil and gas resources of the Caspian Sea, paving the way for more energy exploration and pipeline projects.

The agreement establishes state borders extending 15 nautical miles into territorial waters offshore while fishing rights are extended 10 miles further, Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev said after signing the Caspian convention.

Nazarbayev also said the convention explicitly barred any armed presence on the Caspian Sea other than that of the neighboring states.

Shedding dollars

Russia will further decrease its holdings of U.S. securities in response to new sanctions against Moscow but has no plans to shut down U.S. companies in Russia, the finance minister said.

“We have lowered to the minimum level and will further decrease our investment in the U.S. economy, in the U.S. securities,” Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said, shedding light on the nature of an unexpected drop in Russia’s holdings of U.S. Treasury bonds.

Capital flight

Capital flight has more than doubled this year, leaping from a net private capital outflow of $8.7 billion in January-July 2017 to $21.5 billion in January-July 2018, Russia’s Central Bank has said.

Russia’s international currency reserves grew by $32.5 billion thanks to the purchase of foreign currency, but the bank still runs short of its goal of boosting reserves to $500 billion.

Long memory

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu warned his German counterpart Ursula von der Leyer to take another look at history, and particularly the outcome of World War II. Shoigu’s statement comes months after von der Leyer said the West should approach Russia from a “position of strength and unity.”

“As for talks from a position of strength, go back to history. If you don’t read it, ask your grandfathers how it is to talk with Russia from a position of strength,” he said in an interview with state television.