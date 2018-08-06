News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Fans and taxes

Putin signed a series of bills into law, including legislation granting visa-free travel for World Cup Fan ID holders until the end of 2018 and raising the Value-Added Tax (VAT) from 18 percent to 20 percent in 2019.

Midair collision

Fifteen oil workers heading to their shift at an oil-pumping station in eastern Siberia, along with three flight crew, died when their helicopter crashed into the cargo of an adjacent helicopter.

The Mi-8 helicopter knocked into the load as both aircraft were completing take-off from the Vankor Field area in the Krasnoyarsk region. The oil field is operated by Russian oil giant Rosneft.

Defiant pride

Twenty-five LGBT activists have been detained in St. Petersburg’s Palace Square for holding an unsanctioned rally.

Campaigners were seen being detained by police and dragged into a police bus after unfurling rainbow flags or holding placards.

Higher wages

The State Statistics Service, Rosstat, reported an 11.2 percent wage growth in the first half of 2018.

The average Russian earned 42,550 rubles ($670) from Jan. to June of this year, compared to 38,049 rubles ($600) from Jan. to June 2017, Rosstat said.

Over the top

Russia’s media watchdog Roskomnadzor has exceeded its authority in blacklisting millions of IP addresses this spring as part of an effort to ban the Telegram messaging app, the Prosecutor General’s Office reportedly said in a lawsuit brought by a firm whose address was blacklisted.

The Prosecutor General’s Office said that an earlier ruling only gave Roskomnadzor permission to ban seven Telegram accounts and four bypassing tools.