News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Pension protests

Thousands of Russians rallied against state efforts to raise the retirement age, with at least four people detained in Moscow on Sunday.

The Communist Party gathered some 12,000 demonstrators in the capital on Saturday (6,500 according to police estimates) while a separate protest organized by the Libertarian Party on Sunday saw 6,500 gather (2,500 per police estimate) and two of its organizers briefly detained.

Christianization anniversary

More than 33,000 Russian parishes and monasteries marked the 1,030-year anniversary of the baptism of Kievan Rus’, which is seen by Moscow as a precursor to the modern Russian state.

President Vladimir Putin attended a religious procession held near the Kremlin by the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill.

Second invite

President Vladimir Putin said he has invited U.S. President Donald Trump to Moscow on the back of a bilateral meeting held in Helsinki earlier this month.

"President Trump looks forward to having President Putin to Washington after the first of the year, and he is open to visiting Moscow upon receiving a formal invitation," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a response.

Navy day

Putin reviewed a parade of military vessels on the Neva River in St. Petersburg as the country celebrated Navy Day, promising the military branch 26 new warships this year.

A brief mishap washed one of the fast landing crafts onto a bridge structure before it was able to level course and resume formation.

Masters of sport

Putin handed out state awards to the 23 players and six coaches of the national football team that reached the World Cup quarterfinals this summer for the first time since Russia’s independence.

The decision to award the team members Master of Sport titles stirred debate among former athletes, following two-time volleyball world champion Yekaterina Gamova’s charge that it “devalued” the title.

Diving record

A quadruple-amputee army veteran set Russia’s deepest solo diving record late last week after plunging 30 meters into the Black Sea.

Dmitry Pavlenko, whose limbs were blown off by a grenade while serving in the Soviet army, carried out the feat with assistance from other divers in annexed Crimea.

Includes reporting from Reuters.