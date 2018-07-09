News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Glory in Defeat

Croatia ended Russia’s football World Cup dream with a 4-3 win on penalties. The hosts were eliminated after a dramatic quarterfinal game that stretched to 120 minutes.

Russia, the lowest-ranking side before the tournament kicked off last month, had already surpassed expectations by advancing past the group stage and ousting Spain, also on penalty shots.

Novichok Fatality

A British woman died after being poisoned by the same Soviet-era nerve agent that struck a former Russian spy in March. The poisoning of the former spy triggered a crisis in relations between Moscow and the West.

Police said the death of Dawn Sturgess, who fell ill from exposure to Novichok on June 30, would be investigated as a murder. Sturgess was poisoned only a few miles from the town where Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were attacked with the same poison.

Stifled Freedom

The U.S. State Department accused Moscow of stifling press freedom and media independence after a Russian court fined the U.S. government-sponsored Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty for violating its foreign agent law.

The Russian Embassy in Washington replied with an offer to remove RFE/RL from the blacklist if the U.S. “stops persecuting Russian media in the U.S.,” and removes it’s own foreign agent designation from Russian media channels.