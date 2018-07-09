News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
July 09 2018 - 09:07

News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Yui Mok / TASS

Glory in Defeat

Croatia ended Russia’s football World Cup dream with a 4-3 win on penalties. The hosts were eliminated after a dramatic quarterfinal game that stretched to 120 minutes.

Russia, the lowest-ranking side before the tournament kicked off last month, had already surpassed expectations by advancing past the group stage and ousting Spain, also on penalty shots.

Novichok Fatality

A British woman died after being poisoned by the same Soviet-era nerve agent that struck a former Russian spy in March. The poisoning of the former spy triggered a crisis in relations between Moscow and the West.

Police said the death of Dawn Sturgess, who fell ill from exposure to Novichok on June 30, would be investigated as a murder. Sturgess was poisoned only a few miles from the town where Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were attacked with the same poison.

Stifled Freedom

The U.S. State Department accused Moscow of stifling press freedom and media independence after a Russian court fined the U.S. government-sponsored Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty for violating its foreign agent law.

The Russian Embassy in Washington replied with an offer to remove RFE/RL from the blacklist if the U.S. “stops persecuting Russian media in the U.S.,” and removes it’s own foreign agent designation from Russian media channels. 

Read More
World Cup Hosts Russia Disappointed but Exit With Pride

Victory Tension

Croatian defender Domagoj Vida was criticized by Russian politicians, and warned by FIFA’s disciplinary committee, for recording a video calling for “glory to Ukraine” after the Croatian team's win over Russia.

Vida later said the video was not a political message but a “simple thank you” for his time spent playing for Ukrainian club Dynamo Kiev.

Other Russian Championships

The Russian men’s volleyball team claimed the inaugural Nations League title, beating host country France in three sets.

Russia won over France for scores of 25-22, 25-20 and 25-23 toward the gold medal after four straight losses to France, including in the preliminary round.

One Too Many

An organizer of the Communist Party protests against retirement age reform was detained in the Siberian town of Novy Urengoy because the protests exceeded the limit of demonstrators.

Alexander Shmal was reportedly arrested after 27 protesters came to the rally instead of the  20 people permitted to protest by the local mayor’s office.

Includes reporting from Reuters.

Russia’s World Cup Opens the Floodgates for Trafficked Sex Workers
News
June 13 2018
Russia’s World Cup Opens the Floodgates for Trafficked Sex Workers
News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend
News
June 11 2018
News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend
Russian State Companies Spend Millions on VIP Ticket Craze for World Cup
News
June 11 2018
Russian State Companies Spend Millions on VIP Ticket Craze for World Cup

Latest news

World Cup Hosts Russia Disappointed but Exit With Pride
News
July 08 2018
World Cup Hosts Russia Disappointed but Exit With Pride
Russia Kicked Out of World Cup
News
July 08 2018
Russia Kicked Out of World Cup
Russia Coach Not Getting Carried Away Despite Calls of Support From Putin
News
July 06 2018
Russia Coach Not Getting Carried Away Despite Calls of Support From Putin

Most read

News

Foreigners in Russia Are Panicking Over New Migration Rules

News

Russian Railways Says Goodbye to Historic Carriages

News

1 in 10 Russians Want to Emigrate — State Pollster

Opinion

Don't Blame Journalists for Bad News About Russia (Op-ed)

News

Putin Says World Cup Has Broken Stereotypes About Russia

Sign up for our weekly newsletter