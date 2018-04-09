News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

‘Animal Assad’

U.S. President Donald Trump blamed Iran and Russia for backing “animal Assad” after an alleged chemical attack killed at least 49 people in the Syrian city of Douma outside Damascus over the weekend.

The U.S. State Department said that Russia “ultimately bears responsibility for the brutal targeting of countless Syrians with chemical weapons” and described reports of mass casualties in the attack as “horrifying.”

Fabricated attack

Russia’s Foreign Ministry called reports of the gas attack “invented and fabricated excuses” and said it had previously warned that reports of an attack would be released “to shield terrorists.”

The head of Russia’s peace and reconciliation center in Syria said that chemical and biological defense experts would “confirm the trumped-up nature” of the accusations after Douma is freed from militants.

U.S. strike

Syrian state television accused the U.S. of launching a missile attack against a major air base in the country on Sunday, a claim that the U.S. denied.

The alleged strike on the T-4 airfield near Homs was reported ahead of the UN Security Council’s planned meeting on Monday after requests by Russia and the U.S. following the alleged chemical weapons attack.

Easter Sunday

Some 4.3 million Russian Orthodox Christians took part in Easter services in the early hours of Sunday in 7,400 towns and cities throughout Russia. More than 56,000 police officers were on duty to ensure order during the celebrations.

“It is with satisfaction that I note the tireless efforts of the Russian Orthodox Church to strengthen social harmony, support the institution of family and educate the younger generation, as well as its contribution toward overcoming pressing social challenges,” President Vladimir Putin said in his Easter message.

He praised Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, for promoting the “centuries-strong spiritual and cultural traditions of our people.”

Spy meeting

The Russian embassy in London has requested a meeting with British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson to discuss the case of Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter who were poisoned in Salisbury last month.

The Foreign Office confirmed that it had received the request for ambassador Alexander Yakovenko to meet Johnson and promised to respond “in due course,” but called the request a diversionary tactic.

Skripal resettlement

Britain is reportedly considering to offer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia new identities and a fresh life in the United States in an attempt to protect them from possible further murder attempts.

The Russian Embassy in London questioned the decision, tweeting “if you have nothing to do with a crime, why tie up loose ends.”



MMA Champion

Khabib Nurmagomedov battled his way to a unanimous decision victory over Al Iaquinta in their lightweight clash at UFC 223 to become Russia's first undisputed UFC champion at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

After five grueling and mostly one-sided rounds, the judges gave the Russian victory by a huge points margin as Nurmagomedov improved his record to 26-0 and took over as champion from Irishman Conor McGregor.