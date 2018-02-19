News From Russia: What you Missed Over the Weekend

More sanctions?

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and former CEO of the oil and gas company Exxon said in an interview on Sunday that he had a friendship with Vladimir Putin for 18 years. Tillerson said the relationship was based on: “What could I do to be successful on behalf of my shareholders, how Russia could succeed."

On sanctions, the secretary of state told the popular television program, 60 Minutes: “We've taken steps that have already prevented a number of Russian military sales" and that "we are evaluating additional individuals for possible sanctioning."

Doping violations

A Russian athlete suspected of doping has reportedly left the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

The Reuters news agency reported that Alexander Krushelnitsky, who won a bronze medal in curling, is suspected of testing positive for meldonium, a banned substance.

Earlier, the press secretary for the Russian delegation at the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang said he had received a notice from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over possible violations of anti-doping rules.

Church shooting

Five people were killed near a church on Saturday in Dagestan, a predominantly Muslim region of Russia that has been plagued by terrorist attacks.

An unidentified assailant opened fire as the victims were returning from a service at a cathedral in Kizlyar. Police reportedly arrived at the scene and shot dead the gunman.

Bronze medal

Russian Olympic athlete Ilya Burov won a bronze medal in freestyle skiing on Sunday at the Winter Games in South Korea.

Environmental action

Some 3,000 people turned out to a protest on Sunday against a metals factory near a residential area in the eastern Russian Urals city of Chelyabinsk.

Burning cathedral



Russians in the provincial town of Nikola-Lenivets southwest of Moscow, celebrated Maslenitsa Friday to mark the beginning of Lent.

As part of the celebrations, a 30-meter effigy of a cathedral was set on fire. The artist Nikolai Polissky described the structure as “not a gothic cathedral but a great pyre.”