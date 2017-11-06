News From Russia: What you Missed Over the Weekend

Some 20,000 people were evacuated from hotels, theaters and shopping centers in Moscow on Sunday in what was the latest in a series of bomb hoaxes
Seven hundred people were forced from the Bolshoi Theater before a concert dedicated to the October Revolution. 1.5 million people have been evacuated from hundreds of public places since Sept. 11.
An annual march of Russian nationalists, scheduled to place on Nov. 4, was called off by four of the five organizers due to an internal conflict.
Some 1,000 participated in the march despite the conflict and at least 26 people were detained according to the police monitoring group OVD-Info.
Some 400 people were detained in cities across Russia on the eve of the centenary of the October Revolution on Sunday. State media said some of those detained in Moscow were in possession of weapons, including Molotov cocktails, and wore camouflage.
Videoblogger Vyacheslav Maltsev of the PARNAS opposition party, who fled Russia in July fearing arrest, had called for a revolution to take place on Sunday.
Russia’s VTB Bank and Gazprom, the state gas monopoly, made substantial investments in Twitter and Facebook through a business associate of Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law.
The Russian investments, sold five years ago, are detailed in the Paradise Papers, a cache leaked documents reviewed by 96 media partners in the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).
Oligarch Yuri Milner, who arranged the investments, said Facebook and Twitter were not aware that funding for investments came from VTB Bank and Gazprom, and he denied Kushner was an associate or that he was involved in political activity.
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross was discovered to be doing business with Vladimir Putin's son-in-law, Kirill Shamalov, according to the Paradise Papers leaks.
Through offshore investments, Ross holds a stake in a shipping company, Navigator, which operates a lucrative partnership with Sibur, a Russian gas company part-owned by Shalamov.
A Russian senator and defense official has said a military base may have to be built in Cuba because of “an increase in American aggression."
The base "would meet the interests of international security," Viktor Bondarev, head of the Federation Council's Defense Committee, said.
Suspected Islamist militants attacked police in the North Caucasus republic of Ingushetia on Sunday, killing two officers. Law enforcement officials returned fire, killing one of the attackers.
A third-grade student in Chechnya has been given a new iPhone X in a competition for the best poetry about President Vladimir Putin, leader of the republic Ramzan Kadyrov said.