News From Russia: What you Missed Over the Weekend

Mass Evacuations

Some 20,000 people were evacuated from hotels, theaters and shopping centers in Moscow on Sunday in what was the latest in a series of bomb hoaxes

Seven hundred people were forced from the Bolshoi Theater before a concert dedicated to the October Revolution. 1.5 million people have been evacuated from hundreds of public places since Sept. 11.

Nationalist March

An annual march of Russian nationalists, scheduled to place on Nov. 4, was called off by four of the five organizers due to an internal conflict.

Some 1,000 participated in the march despite the conflict and at least 26 people were detained according to the police monitoring group OVD-Info.

Revolution Arrested

Some 400 people were detained in cities across Russia on the eve of the centenary of the October Revolution on Sunday. State media said some of those detained in Moscow were in possession of weapons, including Molotov cocktails, and wore camouflage.