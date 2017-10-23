News from Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Home Free

Opposition leader and presidential hopeful Alexei Navalny was released after 20 days behind bars on Sunday. He told a throng of journalists at the prison gates he had read 20 books, drank 80 liters of tea and learned a little Kyrgyz in detention. He held a campaign event in Astrakhan later that day.

Navalny has been barred from registering his candidacy due to previous embezzlement charges which his supporters say are politically motivated. He was jailed earlier this month for organizing for unauthorized campaign events.

You Say Tomato

Moscow is lifting its import ban on Turkish tomatoes, officials announced Saturday and 50,000 tons are reportedly due for delivery early November. Russia banned Turkish produce in 2016 after a Turkish fighter plane downed a Russian bomber near Turkey's border with Syria.

Bombed City

A Russian Defense Ministry spokesman compared the U.S. taking of Raqqa from Islamic State militants last week to Allied strikes on Dresden in 1945, saying the Syrian city had similarly been "wiped off the face of the earth."

Major-General Igor Konashenkov said the U.S. had killed "thousands" of civilians and its "bravado" over the victory over Islamic State, a terrorist group banned in Russia, "provoked some doubt."

Another senator this weekend said the U.S. was planned on wresting Raqqa from the Syrian regime’s control.

Good Cop, Bad Cop

For the fifth time, Russia has unilaterally placed William Browder, head of Hermitage Capital, on the database of inter-governmental law-enforcement agency Interpol.

In the past, Interpol has not responded to Russia's request, calling it a misuse of the system. The U.S. has also denied Browder, a dual U.S.-British citizen, a visa.