Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Russian Publisher Admits Removing LGBT Plot from Hit U.S. Fantasy Novel
4 hours ago News From Russia: What You Missed on the Weekend
4 hours ago Russian Politician Blames West For Starting World War II
Russia
Russian Publisher Admits Removing LGBT Plot from Hit U.S. Fantasy Novel
Russia
Through Fire and Sand: Russia Takes Gold in the International Tank Biathlon
Russia
Harassed LGBT Activists Rally in St. Petersburg
Russia
In Small-Town Russia, a Syrian Imam Battles Islamic Extremism
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

News From Russia: What You Missed on the Weekend

Aug 14, 2017 — 09:54
— Update: 09:54

News From Russia: What You Missed on the Weekend

Aug 14, 2017 — 09:54
— Update: 09:54
Igor Shornikov // Flickr

Zakharova Calls American ‘Bluff’

Washington has no right to close any of four Russian consulates in the United States, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Sunday evening on state television’s Rossia-1.

She called the reports that measures could be taken against Russian diplomats “a bluff [to impress] those who don’t understand the core of the issue."

Solemn ceremonies mark 17 years since Kursk disaster

The Russian Navy commemorated 17 years since the sinking of the Kursk nuclear submarine in the Barents Sea, killing all 118 sailors aboard.

Tragic fall takes life of Brit visiting Baikal

A British tourist fell to his death on Friday after slipping off a cliff overlooking Lake Baikal in Siberia.

Former Vladivostok mayor hospitalized

Vladivostok’s first post-Soviet mayor Viktor Cherepkov has been hospitalized with two broken ribs sustained while held at a psychiatric ward, local media report. He was allegedly taken there after refusing treatment for cancer.

Cherepkov was ousted by Boris Yeltsin following corruption allegations amid a protracted turf war with the region’s governor and he has been politically outspoken ever since.

See also: The Curse of Vladivostok's Crooked Mayors

Embassy tells Russians to stay away from Charlottesville

The Russian Embassy to the U.S. has advised Russian citizens not to travel to Charlottesville, after a white nationalist rally there turned deadly.

No Iranian military repairs in Russia, politician says

Chairman of the Federation Council’s defense committee, Franz Klintsevich, denied claims by the German newspaper, Die Welt am Sonntag, that Iran sent military equipment to Russia for repairs, which would constitute a violation of UN Security Council sanctions.

Rainbow flags come out in St. Petersburg despite harassment

Approximately 100 people, many carrying rainbow flags and banners, gathered Saturday for the Gay Pride march on the Field of Mars in downtown St. Petersburg. One woman was detained by police.

Read our Feature: Harassed LGBT Activists Rally in St. Petersburg

Five medals for flagless Russians at world athletics championships

Russian athletes competing in the IAAF World Championships in London won five medals, including four silver and one gold. A total of 19 Russian athletes competed at the championship.

The athletes had to compete under a neutral flag and were banned from displaying any symbols that could link them to Russia.

Russia takes gold in tank biathlon

Russian soldiers blasted their way to the gold in the Tank Biathlon at the International Military Games in the Moscow Region, defeating China, Kazakhstan and Belarus. The sport was developed by the Russian military.

The Tank Biathlon in Moscow
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+