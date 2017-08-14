News From Russia: What You Missed on the Weekend

Zakharova Calls American ‘Bluff’



Washington has no right to close any of four Russian consulates in the United States, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Sunday evening on state television’s Rossia-1.

She called the reports that measures could be taken against Russian diplomats “a bluff [to impress] those who don’t understand the core of the issue."

Solemn ceremonies mark 17 years since Kursk disaster

The Russian Navy commemorated 17 years since the sinking of the Kursk nuclear submarine in the Barents Sea, killing all 118 sailors aboard.

Tragic fall takes life of Brit visiting Baikal

A British tourist fell to his death on Friday after slipping off a cliff overlooking Lake Baikal in Siberia.

Former Vladivostok mayor hospitalized

Vladivostok’s first post-Soviet mayor Viktor Cherepkov has been hospitalized with two broken ribs sustained while held at a psychiatric ward, local media report. He was allegedly taken there after refusing treatment for cancer.

Cherepkov was ousted by Boris Yeltsin following corruption allegations amid a protracted turf war with the region’s governor and he has been politically outspoken ever since.