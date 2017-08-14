News From Russia: What You Missed on the Weekend

Washington has no right to close any of four Russian consulates in the United States, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Sunday evening on state television’s Rossia-1.
She called the reports that measures could be taken against Russian diplomats “a bluff [to impress] those who don’t understand the core of the issue."
The Russian Navy commemorated 17 years since the sinking of the Kursk nuclear submarine in the Barents Sea, killing all 118 sailors aboard.
A British tourist fell to his death on Friday after slipping off a cliff overlooking Lake Baikal in Siberia.
Vladivostok’s first post-Soviet mayor Viktor Cherepkov has been hospitalized with two broken ribs sustained while held at a psychiatric ward, local media report. He was allegedly taken there after refusing treatment for cancer.
Cherepkov was ousted by Boris Yeltsin following corruption allegations amid a protracted turf war with the region’s governor and he has been politically outspoken ever since.
The Russian Embassy to the U.S. has advised Russian citizens not to travel to Charlottesville, after a white nationalist rally there turned deadly.
Chairman of the Federation Council’s defense committee, Franz Klintsevich, denied claims by the German newspaper, Die Welt am Sonntag, that Iran sent military equipment to Russia for repairs, which would constitute a violation of UN Security Council sanctions.
Approximately 100 people, many carrying rainbow flags and banners, gathered Saturday for the Gay Pride march on the Field of Mars in downtown St. Petersburg. One woman was detained by police.
Russian athletes competing in the IAAF World Championships in London won five medals, including four silver and one gold. A total of 19 Russian athletes competed at the championship.
The athletes had to compete under a neutral flag and were banned from displaying any symbols that could link them to Russia.
Russian soldiers blasted their way to the gold in the Tank Biathlon at the International Military Games in the Moscow Region, defeating China, Kazakhstan and Belarus. The sport was developed by the Russian military.