News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Russians united



Six people were briefly detained at nationalist marches on Sunday as Russia marked National Unity Day, the Mediazona site reports.

To mark the national holiday, President Vladimir Putin and Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill and other religious leaders, laid red flowers at a memorial to Russian Duke Dmitry Pozharsky and merchant KozmaMinin who led a victorious revolt against Polish rulers in Moscow in 1612.

Far East shuffle

Putin over the weekend signed a decree transferring the republic of Buryatia and the Zabaikalsky region to the Far Eastern Federal District in a move meant to stimulate regional development.

Plane crash



A Russian-made MiG-29 fighter plane crashed during a training flight in Egypt, Russia'sstate-controlled aircraft manufacturer United Aircraft Corporation was quoted by RIA news agency as saying on Saturday.

The Egyptian military confirmed that a fighter jet crashed while training due to a "technical glitch in the control tools."

Military expert detained

A military expert based in St. Petersburg has been detained on suspicion of state treason, the news site Fontanka reported late on Friday.

Vladmir Neyelov, who investigated, Russian mercenaries like Wagner, now faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

Data leak



Thousands of clients of Moscow-based internet provider Akado Telecom have had personal data including names, home addresses and mobile numbers posted online.

Among the victims are a high-ranking Russian government official, a well-known film director and a leading businessman's relative. (Read more)

What torture?

Sixty-nine percent of Russians questioned in a recent Levada Center Poll said they had not heard of torture taking place in detention facilities.

Meanwhile, 35 percent said such violent treatment was acceptable in some cases.

Includes reporting from Reuters.