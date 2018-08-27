News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Navalny detained

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detained outside his apartment in Moscow over his participation in an anti-government protest last January.

Navalny was scheduled to lead unsanctioned protests on Sept. 9 against the Russian government's unpopular plan to raise the pension age. He is set to appear in court on Monday.

Chemical warning

The U.S. has reportedly told Russia it is ready to take strong military action against Syria if President Bashar Assad uses chemical weapons to recapture Idlib, one of the country’s last rebel-held areas.

At a Thursday meeting in Geneva, the U.S. national security adviser told his Russian counterpart that Washington is prepared to respond with greater military force than it has used against Assad’s regime in the past. Russia’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, has said that Syrian rebels are plotting a “staged” chemical attack with help from “English-speaking experts” over the next 48 hours.

Dangerous interceptions

Russia accused Britain's Royal Air Force (RAF) of intercepting its military aircraft over the Black Sea in a dangerous fashion designed to provoke Moscow after two such interceptions in a single week.

"What kind of threat does a Russian patrol aircraft hypothetically pose to Britain or even its allies while conducting flights near Russia's own coastline, more than 2,000 kilometers from the British Isles?," the Russian embassy said in a statement.

Undesirables

The number of Russians who favor limiting residency opportunities for “undesirable” ethnicities — including Roma, Chinese and Vietnamese — has spiked in the past year, Vedomosti reported, citing a poll released by the Levada Center. More Russians also spoke in support of ethnic discrimination in rental placements and job ads.

Conversely, attitudes toward Western countries have improved in the wake of the 2018 football World Cup, with recent Levada poll results showing waning anti-Americanism among Russians.

Jilted buyers

Defrauded homebuyers demonstrated in several Russian cities demanding the prosecution of homebuilders who had failed to finish the construction of buildings that had already been paid for.

A total of 8,000 people were granted permits to rally in Moscow, Moscow region’s Balashikha, Yekaterinburg, Krasnoyarsk and other cities.

Udaltsov hospitalized

Far-left leader Sergei Udaltsov has been hospitalized for a second time while serving a 30-day sentence for organizing anti-government protests over plans to raise the retirement age.

The leader of the Left Front political group announced a hunger strike after being detained two weeks ago.

Self-drawn bridge

A drawbridge in St. Petersburg spontaneously opened, causing an accident involving two vehicles and one bus.

Reports suggested that recently paved asphalt may have caused the mechanism of the Volodarsky Bridge to raise by 30-40 centimeters.

Includes reporting from Reuters.