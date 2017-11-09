News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
8 minutes ago Russian News Sites Forced Offline After Outage
43 minutes ago Russia’s New Governors Duck Under Tanks to Prove Their Mettle
2 hours ago Putin to Meet Trump in Vietnam Friday, Kremlin Aide Says
News
Russia’s New Governors Duck Under Tanks to Prove Their Mettle
News
The Best of 100 Years Today, Post-Revolution Russia in Your Photos
News
Putin to Meet Trump in Vietnam Friday, Kremlin Aide Says
News
Russian Athletes Admit Existence of Rodchenkov Doping Cocktail
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Russian News Sites Forced Offline After Outage

Nov 9, 2017 — 13:02
— Update: 13:09

Russian News Sites Forced Offline After Outage

Nov 9, 2017 — 13:02
— Update: 13:09
Pixabay/ MT

A power outage at a French internet provider has brought down a handful of Russian news websites, including the Vedomosti business daily.

The Interfax news agency suffered a large-scale virus attack two weeks ago by a malicious software that demands a ransom to recover computer data.

On Thursday, Vedomosti said on Telegram that both its website and smartphone app were down.

“The problem occurred on the side of the provider, work is being done to resolve it,” it wrote in an update.

The news websites Rosbalt and Znak also reported their websites were down.

Rosbalt’s chief editor Nikolay Ulyanov told the RBC business portal that the website was inaccessible because of an accident at a data center in France.

The French-based OVH hosting provider’s website was down at the time of posting. Its founder wrote on Twitter Thursday that the company was working to restore power at its facilities.

Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+