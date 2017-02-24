Russia
16 minutes ago The New Yorker's Latest Magazine Cover Features a Cartoon Putin and a Russian Title
2 hours ago Prison Still Holding 'Freed' Russian Dissident Dadin
6 hours ago Russia Appoints Temporary UN Ambassador
Three Russian Athletes Cleared to Compete Independent of Banned National Team
4,000 Russians Now Fighting in Syrian Insurgency, Says Putin
The New Yorker's Latest Magazine Cover Features a Cartoon Putin and a Russian Title

The New Yorker's Latest Magazine Cover Features a Cartoon Putin and a Russian Title

Lovers of literary journalism aimed at the intelligentsia are in for a surprise. On March 6, readers of The New Yorker will find the name of their beloved magazine transformed into Russian — The Нью-Йоркер.

Below the Cyrillic headline, artist Barry Blitt has depicted the magazine's longstanding patrician mascot, Eustace Tilley, as Eustace Vladimirovich Tilley — essentially a dainty Vladimir Putin with a monocle.

Like the original Tilley, Putin is portrayed eyeing a butterfly — except this butterfly has the face (and necktie) of U.S. President Donald J. Trump.

The unusual artwork accompanies a cover story titled “Trump, Putin, and the New Cold War,” by Evan Osnos, David Remnick, and Joshua Yaffa. The article investigates the scandal surrounding Trump's supposed connections to the Kremlin and Russia's alleged hacking of the U.S. presidential election.

The Eustace Tilley character dates back to The New Yorker's first cover in 1925. Usually, he bears no resemblance to Vladimir Putin and does not have a patronymic name. Also, Donald Trump is not typically the butterfly in the image.

World
Less Than Half of Russians Expect Better U.S. Ties Under Trump
World
Russian Airlines Allow Middle-Eastern Passengers to Fly to U.S. Despite Ban
Russia
Special Forces Likely Behind DNC Hack, Says Former Top KGB Agent
World
Kremlin Announces Possible Trump-Putin Meeting Prior to G20 Summit

Exhibition

Howard Schatz. 25 Year Retrospective

Brothers Lumiere Center for Photography
to Mar. 12

The retrospective includes work from 32 individual and personal projects made over the course of the last 25 years. The photographs of Howard Schatz are exhibited in museums and photography galleries internationally and are included in innumerable private collections. He has received international acclaim for his work which has been published in eighteen monographs.

Read more

By Katerina Sergatskova
Paul Manafort and the Red Thread Running Through the Long Ukrainian Revolution

Three years on from the shooting of protesters in Kiev, geopolitical scores are far from settled.

Dancing Bears and Trump Pancakes: Russians Celebrate Maslenitsa

Maslenitsa is a traditional Russian folk festival with pagan roots that celebrates the end of winter and the beginning of spring.

1 day ago

Christ Versus Satire

1 day ago

The “Russian Orthodox Rapid Response Center,” which is a real thing, has threatened “Lentach,” one of the most popular satirical communities on the Russian Internet.

2 days ago

Russia Eyes Reforms to 13% Flat Income Tax

A tax reform under discussion in Russia's state ministries may erode Russia's famed 13 percent flat income tax.

By Bob Jack
Why Porn Will Never Die in Russia (Op-Ed)

Russia's battle against online pornography is destined to fail — just as it has many times before.

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

From a restaurant with a view on the 52nd floor to cheap pan-Asian food on the outskirts, here's our latest selection of new ...

Leaping for the Stars

Photographer Philippe Halsman is perhaps best known for his 'Jump' ...

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

Exhibition

Sergei Eisenstein. Montage of Attractions

The Multimedia Art Museum
to Feb. 26

Multimedia exhibition about one of the most world-renowned filmmakers of the first half of the 20th century. In his first article on theories of editing he proposed a new form, the "montage of attractions" — in which arbitrarily chosen images, independent from the action, would be presented not in chronological sequence but in whatever way would create the maximum psychological impact.

Read more

