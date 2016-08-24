Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
10 hours ago ‘WCry’ Virus Reportedly Infects Russian Interior Ministry's Computer Network
11 hours ago After Injury, Ovechkin Won't Play for Russia's Hockey Team
12 hours ago Police Discover Bomb in Home of St. Petersburg Terror Suspect
World
‘WCry’ Virus Reportedly Infects Russian Interior Ministry's Computer Network
Russia
U.S.-Russia Photo Scandal Highlights Mutually Assured Ineptitude
Opinion
Why North Korea Can Unite Russia and Japan (Op-ed)
World
Talk of U.S.-Russia Thaw Premature, Says Kremlin Spokesman
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
10 hours ago ‘WCry’ Virus Reportedly Infects Russian Interior Ministry's Computer Network
11 hours ago After Injury, Ovechkin Won't Play for Russia's Hockey Team
12 hours ago Police Discover Bomb in Home of St. Petersburg Terror Suspect
Haxorjoe / Wikicommons

Russian Hackers Targeted New York Times Newspaper — Reports

Aug 24, 2016 — 10:10
— Update: Aug. 24 2016 — 17:12
Aug 24, 2016 — 10:10
— Update: Aug. 24 2016 — 17:12

The Moscow bureau of The New York Times has been targeted by hackers believed to be working with the Russian authorities, the newspaper reported Wednesday.

Multiple American news organizations have faced similar cyber-threats in what U.S. officials believe to be a continuation of earlier attacks against the U.S. Democratic Party, the CNN news network reported.

CNN claimed that the cyber attacks were part of a Russian intelligence gathering operation targeting non governmental organizations. Washington-based think tanks and news agencies are thought to be prime targets due to their government contacts and unpublished works containing sensitive information, the news outlet reported. 

Eileen Murphy, a spokesperson for The Times, said the newspaper had no reason to believe the hackers had been successful. “We are constantly monitoring our systems with the latest available intelligence and tools,” she said Tuesday.

The F.B.I. are reported to be investigating the cyber attack on the Times, but have made no official statement on the case. The  New York Times newspaper has also denied reports that it has hired private security firms to investigate the incident.

Private investigators announced last month that hackers linked to Russian intelligence agencies had broken into Democratic Party computer systems days before the Democratic Party announced Hillary Clinton as Presidential Candidate. President Barack Obama has not made any formal accusations against Russia relating to the cyber-attack.

The Kremlin denies all allegations.     

Related
World
Russia Facing Fresh U.S. Sanctions Over Hacking Allegations
World
Clinton Hacking Claims 'Absurd,' Says Kremlin
Russia
Kremlin Hits Back at Clinton Comments on Russian Hacking Threat

Why Does Russia Loathe Its ‘Old, Fat and Ugly’?

12 hours ago

Russia’s intolerance for the overweight is under the spotlight after a flight attendant sued her employers.

10 hours ago

‘WCry’ Virus Reportedly Infects Russian Interior Ministry's Computer Network

11 hours ago

After Injury, Ovechkin Won't Play for Russia's Hockey Team

12 hours ago

Police Discover Bomb in Home of St. Petersburg Terror Suspect

12 hours ago

Muscovites Offered Cash Compensation in Housing Demolition Scheme

16 hours ago

Russian Police Say Attack on Rights Activist Was in 'Defense' of Chechen Leader

16 hours ago

Russia Is Struggling in Its Fight Against Piracy and Counterfeiting

10 hours ago

‘WCry’ Virus Reportedly Infects Russian Interior Ministry's Computer Network

11 hours ago

After Injury, Ovechkin Won't Play for Russia's Hockey Team

12 hours ago

Police Discover Bomb in Home of St. Petersburg Terror Suspect

10 hours ago

‘WCry’ Virus Reportedly Infects Russian Interior Ministry's Computer Network

11 hours ago

After Injury, Ovechkin Won't Play for Russia's Hockey Team

12 hours ago

Police Discover Bomb in Home of St. Petersburg Terror Suspect

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

U.S.-Russia Photo Scandal Highlights Mutually Assured Ineptitude

Russia's desire to brag about improving relations actually damaged those same ties.

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

U.S.-Russia Photo Scandal Highlights Mutually Assured Ineptitude

Russia's desire to brag about improving relations actually damaged those same ties.

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

U.S.-Russia Photo Scandal Highlights Mutually Assured Ineptitude

Russia's desire to brag about improving relations actually damaged those same ties.

Theater

The Devil, the Soldier and the Violin

Premiere of a multimedia musical show on the themes of The Soldier’s Tale and other works by Stravinsky

Sat. May. 13 Fri. May. 19
Tchaikovsky Concert Hall
07:00 p.m.

The Soldier’s Tale, a theatrical work, to be read, played, and danced by three actors and one or several dancers, accompanied by a septet of instruments, is based on the Russian folk tale about a soldier who trades his fiddle to the devil in return for unlimited economic gain. Director and choreographer Mikhail Kislyarov’s staging stars journalist and TV host Vladimir Posner as the Narrator, rocker, poet and artist Andrei Makarevich as the Soldier and violinist and conductor Dmitry Sitkovetsky as the Devil. Read more

Read more

10 hours ago

‘WCry’ Virus Reportedly Infects Russian Interior Ministry's Computer Network

11 hours ago

After Injury, Ovechkin Won't Play for Russia's Hockey Team

12 hours ago

Police Discover Bomb in Home of St. Petersburg Terror Suspect

19 hours ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Mastering a Polite 'No' in Russian

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
19 hours ago

You know what to call your back-pedaling, postponing, shirking, and reneging. Then we come to the really tricky bit: what do you say? The art of what Russians call вежливый отказ (politely saying no) is worth mastering.

Print edition — 2 days ago

May 11

Perfect As You Aren’t; Forest Firefighters; Siberian Prisoner

17 hours ago

'If You Leave, You'll Die'

17 hours ago

A young American girl thought she was visiting Russia. Instead, she was kidnapped by radical Christians, then held for 15 years against her will.

17 hours ago

'If You Leave, You'll Die'

17 hours ago

A young American girl thought she was visiting Russia. Instead, she was kidnapped by radical Christians, then held for 15 years against her will.

17 hours ago

'If You Leave, You'll Die'

17 hours ago

A young American girl thought she was visiting Russia. Instead, she was kidnapped by radical Christians, then held for 15 years against her will.

It’s Nearly Summer, and Maybe It’s Snowing in Moscow

15 hours ago

12 hours ago

Muscovites Offered Cash Compensation in Housing Demolition Scheme

16 hours ago

Russian Police Say Attack on Rights Activist Was in 'Defense' of Chechen Leader

16 hours ago

Russia Is Struggling in Its Fight Against Piracy and Counterfeiting

1 day ago

Victory Day, Through a Lens Darkly

Russian-American artist Naum Medovoy's first solo exhibition in Russia, “Last March” attempts to cast the Soviet victory in a different light by highlighting the tragic stories of the families of the USSR’s “forgotten” soldiers.

see more

1 day ago

Victory Day, Through a Lens Darkly

Russian-American artist Naum Medovoy's first solo exhibition in Russia, “Last March” attempts to cast the Soviet victory in a different light by highlighting the tragic stories of the families of ...

1 day ago

Before World Cup, Russia Turns to Old Security Toolbox

A new order by Putin calls for increased searches, stricter residency rules and restrictions on protest before, during, and after two major sporting ...

1 day ago

Victory Day, Through a Lens Darkly

Russian-American artist Naum Medovoy's first solo exhibition in Russia, “Last March” attempts to cast the Soviet victory in a different light by highlighting the tragic stories of the families of the USSR’s “forgotten” soldiers.

New issue — 2 days ago

May 11

Perfect As You Aren’t; Forest Firefighters; Siberian Prisoner
1 day ago
By Dmitry Streltsov
By Dmitry Streltsov

Why North Korea Can Unite Russia and Japan (Op-ed)

By Dmitry Streltsov
By Dmitry Streltsov
1 day ago

The economy and concerns over North Korea will bring Russia and Japan closer — not any desire to resolve future of the ...

17 hours ago

Official Russian Satanist Church Declares Opposition to Religious Extremism

18 hours ago

Kremlin Search Engine Sputnik Could Close Amid Massive Losses — Reports

20 hours ago

Shiveluch Volcano Erupts in Eastern Russia

20 hours ago

Petitioners Arrested Protesting Chechnya's LGBT Crackdown

1 day ago

These Russian Prisoners Accepted a WWII Diet and Scored Extra Meat Rations

1 day ago

The Kremlin's ‘Chief Propagandist’ Bangs Up His Face

Sat. May. 13

More events
Get Out Cinema
150 Reasons Not to Defend the Homeland Theater
Fine Art Gallery: 25 Years in Art Exhibition
Neruda Cinema
A Streetcar Named Desire Theater
Chinawoman Gig

17 hours ago

Official Russian Satanist Church Declares Opposition to Religious Extremism

18 hours ago

Kremlin Search Engine Sputnik Could Close Amid Massive Losses — Reports

20 hours ago

Shiveluch Volcano Erupts in Eastern Russia

20 hours ago

Petitioners Arrested Protesting Chechnya's LGBT Crackdown

1 day ago

These Russian Prisoners Accepted a WWII Diet and Scored Extra Meat Rations

1 day ago

The Kremlin's ‘Chief Propagandist’ Bangs Up His Face

12 hours ago

Muscovites Offered Cash Compensation in Housing Demolition Scheme

16 hours ago

Russian Police Say Attack on Rights Activist Was in 'Defense' of Chechen Leader

16 hours ago

Russia Is Struggling in Its Fight Against Piracy and Counterfeiting

Before World Cup, Russia Turns to Old Security Toolbox

1 day ago
A new order by Putin calls for increased searches, stricter residency rules and restrictions on protest before, during, and after two major sporting ...

How the Kremlin Turned Macron Against Russia

2 days ago
Emmanuel Macron had little to say about Russia before he ...

Before World Cup, Russia Turns to Old Security Toolbox

1 day ago
A new order by Putin calls for increased searches, stricter residency rules and restrictions on protest before, during, ...
From our partners

Theater

Doc Inside Out

Thu. May. 18 Thu. May. 18
Teatr.doc
07:00 p.m.

The story of Teatr.doc in texts and songs. Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

How the Kremlin Turned Macron Against Russia

Emmanuel Macron had little to say about Russia before he decided to run for the French ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

‘Bolshoi’: New Movie Explores Love and Competition at Russia’s Best-Known Ballet

Not one, but two of the most anticipated Russian big screen premieres this year are about ...

Most Read

Why Does Russia Loathe Its ‘Old, Fat and Ugly’?

U.S.-Russia Photo Scandal Highlights Mutually Assured Ineptitude

It’s Nearly Summer, and Maybe It’s Snowing in Moscow

'If You Leave, You'll Die'
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+