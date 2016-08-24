Russian Hackers Targeted New York Times Newspaper — Reports

Why Does Russia Loathe Its ‘Old, Fat and Ugly’?
Russia’s intolerance for the overweight is under the spotlight after a flight attendant sued her employers.
The Devil, the Soldier and the Violin
Premiere of a multimedia musical show on the themes of The Soldier’s Tale and other works by Stravinsky
The Soldier’s Tale, a theatrical work, to be read, played, and danced by three actors and one or several dancers, accompanied by a septet of instruments, is based on the Russian folk tale about a soldier who trades his fiddle to the devil in return for unlimited economic gain. Director and choreographer Mikhail Kislyarov’s staging stars journalist and TV host Vladimir Posner as the Narrator, rocker, poet and artist Andrei Makarevich as the Soldier and violinist and conductor Dmitry Sitkovetsky as the Devil. Read more
It’s Nearly Summer, and Maybe It’s Snowing in Moscow
The story of Teatr.doc in texts and songs. Read more