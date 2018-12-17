News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Dec. 17 2018 - 12:12

New Russian Warplanes and Missiles Beat Expectations in Syria, Official Says

Tu-160 / Wikicommons

A senior Russian government official has touted the country's new military equipment tested in Syria, including modern supersonic bombers, missiles systems and fighter jets.

Moscow has conducted hundreds of airstrikes and provided air and naval support for Syrian government forces since intervening in the country's conflict in September 2015.

Read More
Russian Military Unveils Video Footage of New Su-57 Stealth Fighter in Syria

“New aviation systems have undergone test runs in combat conditions,” Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov told reporters Monday.

“The Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile system batteries destroyed a large number of drones and missiles and provided cover for troops and military equipment,” he was quoted as saying.

Borisov added that Russia had tested the Iskander-M ballistic missile system in Syria, which had “proven its effectiveness,” as well as Tornado-G and Smerch multiple rocket launchers, Interfax reported.

Russia also used its Tu-160 supersonic strategic bombers, Tu-22M3 supersonic bombers, and Tu-95 propeller driven bombers – as well as ship-based MiG-29K fighters and Ka-52K helicopters – for the first time in Syria, Borisov said.

He touted the Su-35 and Su-30SM fighter jets for significantly outperforming their specifications.

The U.S.-led coalition “significantly reduced” airstrikes in northeastern Syria after Russia deployed S-300 surface-to-air systems in October, Borisov said after his trip to Syria last week.

Russian senators plan to visit a Russian naval facility and air base in Syria next week.

Russian Military Unveils Video Footage of New Su-57 Stealth Fighter in Syria
News
Nov. 19 2018
Russian Military Unveils Video Footage of New Su-57 Stealth Fighter in Syria
U.S. Targets Iran-Russia Network Over Oil Sent to Syria
News
Nov. 21 2018
U.S. Targets Iran-Russia Network Over Oil Sent to Syria
Putin Calls on Arms Industry to Speed Up Missile Construction
News
Nov. 22 2018
Putin Calls on Arms Industry to Speed Up Missile Construction


Latest news

Police Detain Over a Dozen Students in Raid on Moscow University Dorm — Reports
News
Dec. 17 2018
Police Detain Over a Dozen Students in Raid on Moscow University Dorm — Reports
Siberian Man in Underwear Rides Excavator Bucket in -40 C, Douses Himself in Ice Water
News
Dec. 17 2018
Siberian Man in Underwear Rides Excavator Bucket in -40 C, Douses Himself in Ice Water
Spanish Cyclist Rescued in Siberia After Spending Night in -50 C in Summer Tent
Meanwhile…
Dec. 17 2018
Spanish Cyclist Rescued in Siberia After Spending Night in -50 C in Summer Tent

Most read

Meanwhile…

Russian Priest Investigated After Flaunting 'Gucci' Lifestyle on Instagram

Meanwhile…

Russian Priest Apologizes for Gucci Photos, Says He Was Fighting for Freedom

News

'We Don’t Want Protests Like in Paris Here,' Putin Says, Explaining Jailing of Activist

News

Russia Considers Deploying Military Aircraft in Venezuela Long Term, Media Reports

News

Russian Transport Official Fired After Wife Purchases 66 Cars for Personal Use

Sign up for our weekly newsletter