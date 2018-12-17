New Russian Warplanes and Missiles Beat Expectations in Syria, Official Says

Moscow has conducted hundreds of airstrikes and provided air and naval support for Syrian government forces since intervening in the country's conflict in September 2015.

A senior Russian government official has touted the country's new military equipment tested in Syria, including modern supersonic bombers, missiles systems and fighter jets.

Russian Military Unveils Video Footage of New Su-57 Stealth Fighter in Syria

“New aviation systems have undergone test runs in combat conditions,” Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov told reporters Monday.

“The Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile system batteries destroyed a large number of drones and missiles and provided cover for troops and military equipment,” he was quoted as saying.

Borisov added that Russia had tested the Iskander-M ballistic missile system in Syria, which had “proven its effectiveness,” as well as Tornado-G and Smerch multiple rocket launchers, Interfax reported.

Russia also used its Tu-160 supersonic strategic bombers, Tu-22M3 supersonic bombers, and Tu-95 propeller driven bombers – as well as ship-based MiG-29K fighters and Ka-52K helicopters – for the first time in Syria, Borisov said.

He touted the Su-35 and Su-30SM fighter jets for significantly outperforming their specifications.

The U.S.-led coalition “significantly reduced” airstrikes in northeastern Syria after Russia deployed S-300 surface-to-air systems in October, Borisov said after his trip to Syria last week.

Russian senators plan to visit a Russian naval facility and air base in Syria next week.