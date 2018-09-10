News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Sept. 10 2018 - 16:09

New Postal Route Halves Delivery Times From China to Russia

Peter Kovalyov / TASS

The Russian Post has opened a new railroad route to speed up the delivery of goods from China that will accommodate a booming demand for online shopping from Russia.

Online shopping from Chinese retailers, many dominated by companies owned by China’s Alibaba Group e-commerce giant, occupy a near-monopoly in Russian web purchases. Parcels from China account for more than 90 percent of all the packages that arrive in Russia through a growing trillion-ruble ($14.2 billion) online retail market, Russia's Association of Online Vendors (AKIT) estimates.

On Monday, the Russian postal service announced it would add a new, daily railroad route for packages weighing less than 2 kilograms to beef up its existing shipping system from China.

Read More
First Russian Mail Delivery by Drone Crashes After Take-Off

Rather than routing all of its deliveries through a logistics hub in Moscow, packages can now go directly to Russian cities including Vladivostok, Novosibirsk and Yekaterinburg.

“Up to 40 percent of all AliExpress parcels will be handled along the new route and will cover the entire eastern part of the country,” said Liu Wei, head of AliExpress Russia. “This will primarily affect the speed of delivery and reduce the load on the Russian Post’s distribution centers in Moscow.”

According to the RBC news website, test deliveries along the new route this summer had doubled the speed of delivery and are expected to cut waiting times from 40 to 14 days.

Why China and Russia Are Obsessed With Vast New War Games (Op-ed)
Opinion
Aug. 30 2018
Why China and Russia Are Obsessed With Vast New War Games (Op-ed)

Latest news

Poland Fires All Russian Diplomatic School Graduates From Foreign Service, Minister Says
News
Sept. 10 2018
Poland Fires All Russian Diplomatic School Graduates From Foreign Service, Minister Says
Support for Russia's Ruling Party Slips in Regional Elections Amid Pension Protests
News
Sept. 10 2018
Support for Russia's Ruling Party Slips in Regional Elections Amid Pension Protests
Russia’s FSB Reports Foiling Ukraine-Islamic State Assassination Plot
News
Sept. 10 2018
Russia’s FSB Reports Foiling Ukraine-Islamic State Assassination Plot

Most read

News

Russian Feminist Blogger Charged With Inciting Hate Toward Men

News

Russian State Media Accuses Anime of Promoting Child Suicide

News

Russian Ministry Warns of Coming Environmental Apocalypse Fueled by Climate Change

News

Putin Gets Love From New State TV Show as Poll Ratings Slide

News

U.S. Jets Intercept Russian Strategic Bombers Off the Coast of Alaska

Sign up for our weekly newsletter