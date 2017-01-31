New Poll Reveals Russia Split on Hijab Ban for Schools

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
7 hours ago
According to two sources, the treason and espionage charges against these hackers are likely part of a cover story. Ultimately, the loss of Shaltai Boltai is a major blow to the Federal Security Service's reputation.
Georgian Avant-Garde: 1920s-1930s
Works by Niko Pirosmani, Lado Gudiashvili, David Kakabadze, Kirill Zdanevich, Yelena Akhvlediani and others from major Russian and Georgian museum and private collections. Read more
The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy
19 hours agoRussian Olympians Disqualified for Doping Haven't Returned Their Medals, Says Sports Chief
Proof: Francisco Goya, Sergei Eisenstein and Robert Longo
Forty-three of Eisenstein’s sketches from the Russian State Archive of Literature and Art never exhibited before alongside with seven of his films in slow motion, forty-nine of Goya’s etchings from the Museum of Contemporary History of Russia collection and thirty-five recent works by Longo from international collections, Read more