New Poll Reveals Russia Split on Hijab Ban for Schools

Russian society is split on whether Muslims headscarves should be banned in schools, a survey by state-run pollster VTsIOM has revealed.

Some 47 percent of Russians oppose banning the hijab in schools, while another 47 percent believe students and teachers should be forced to leave their headscarves at home. Six percent of respondents did not answer the question.

Young people aged between 18 to 24 years old were most likely to oppose a potential ban, with 73 percent saying that they were against the idea. Self-identified Orthodox Christians were more likely to support a hijab ban: 47 percent of Christians said that they agreed with an enforced secular dress code, compared with 30 percent of Muslims.