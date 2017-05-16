Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Russia Is Getting a Patriotic Council to Fight 'Cultural Extremism'
1 hour ago Ukraine to Block Russian Social Media in Sweeping Sanctions
2 hours ago Video: Python Captured in Moscow Trashcans
Russia
Number of Russians with HIV Rises 5%
Russia
In Pictures: Stalin is Making a Comeback
Russia
Young Volunteers Are Putting Out Russia's Hidden Forest Fires
Russia
After Injury, Ovechkin Won't Play for Russia's Hockey Team
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Russia Is Getting a Patriotic Council to Fight 'Cultural Extremism'
1 hour ago Ukraine to Block Russian Social Media in Sweeping Sanctions
2 hours ago Video: Python Captured in Moscow Trashcans

Russia Is Getting a Patriotic Council to Fight 'Cultural Extremism'

May 16, 2017 — 11:45
— Update: 12:38

Russia Is Getting a Patriotic Council to Fight 'Cultural Extremism'

May 16, 2017 — 11:45
— Update: 12:38
Parliamentary Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin Mikhail Metzel / TASS

The Russian parliament is getting a new council to advise the country's top officials on morality, patriotism and "cultural extremism."

The new State Duma Council for Culture, Religion and Interethnic Relations will report to Parliamentary Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Russian tabloid Izvestia reported Tuesday.

Its remit is expected to include monitoring society's "moral climate," "preventing cultural extremism" and promoting "patriotic education," sources told the outlet.

Read More: Say Hello to Russia's Hip, New Anti-Protest Anthem

One of Volodin's voluntary advisers, church representative Alexander Shchipkov, confirmed the creation of the new board. 

Members will be appointed to the council in a closed session within the coming week, Izvestia reported.

Related
Russia
Russian Politician Targeted in Alleged Arson Attack

Ukraine to Block Russian Social Media in Sweeping Sanctions

1 hour ago

Ukraine will block several major Russian websites, including VKontakte and Odnoklassniki. The social networks are popular across the former Soviet Union.

2 hours ago

Video: Python Captured in Moscow Trashcans

2 hours ago

Number of Russians with HIV Rises 5%

2 hours ago

Russia's U.S. Embassy Refuses to Comment on Trump's Alleged Islamic State Leak

22 hours ago

Putin Showcases Soviet Classics in Impromptu Piano Performance

23 hours ago

Putin Pledges Support for China's $124 bln 'New Silk Road'

1 day ago

Oil Prices Rise as Russia and Saudi Pledge Continued Production Limits

2 hours ago

Video: Python Captured in Moscow Trashcans

2 hours ago

Number of Russians with HIV Rises 5%

2 hours ago

Russia's U.S. Embassy Refuses to Comment on Trump's Alleged Islamic State Leak

2 hours ago

Video: Python Captured in Moscow Trashcans

2 hours ago

Number of Russians with HIV Rises 5%

2 hours ago

Russia's U.S. Embassy Refuses to Comment on Trump's Alleged Islamic State Leak

14 hours ago

14 hours ago

Say Hello to Russia's Hip, New Anti-Protest Anthem

Alisa Vox, formerly a singer in the Russian rock band Leningrad, released a new music video on Monday, mocking young men for participating in political ...

14 hours ago

14 hours ago

Say Hello to Russia's Hip, New Anti-Protest Anthem

Alisa Vox, formerly a singer in the Russian rock band Leningrad, released a new music video on Monday, mocking young men for participating in political ...

14 hours ago

14 hours ago

Say Hello to Russia's Hip, New Anti-Protest Anthem

Alisa Vox, formerly a singer in the Russian rock band Leningrad, released a new music video on Monday, mocking young men for participating in political ...

Theater

The Bacchae

Tue. May. 16 Mon. Jun. 05
Stanislavsky Electrotheater
07:00 p.m.

Euripides’ play directed by Theodoros Terzopoulos. Read more

Read more

2 hours ago

Video: Python Captured in Moscow Trashcans

2 hours ago

Number of Russians with HIV Rises 5%

2 hours ago

Russia's U.S. Embassy Refuses to Comment on Trump's Alleged Islamic State Leak

4 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Mastering a Polite 'No' in Russian

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
4 days ago

You know what to call your back-pedaling, postponing, shirking, and reneging. Then we come to the really tricky bit: what do you say? The art of what Russians call вежливый отказ (politely saying no) is worth mastering.

Print edition — 5 days ago

May 11

Perfect As You Aren’t; Forest Firefighters; Siberian Prisoner

3 days ago

Why Does Russia Loathe Its ‘Old, Fat and Ugly’?

3 days ago

Russia’s intolerance for the overweight is under the spotlight after a flight attendant sued her employers.

3 days ago

Why Does Russia Loathe Its ‘Old, Fat and Ugly’?

3 days ago

Russia’s intolerance for the overweight is under the spotlight after a flight attendant sued her employers.

3 days ago

Why Does Russia Loathe Its ‘Old, Fat and Ugly’?

3 days ago

Russia’s intolerance for the overweight is under the spotlight after a flight attendant sued her employers.

In Pictures: Stalin is Making a Comeback

20 hours ago
The brutal Soviet ruler Josef Stalin is making an unlikely comeback in modern day Russia.

22 hours ago

Putin Showcases Soviet Classics in Impromptu Piano Performance

23 hours ago

Putin Pledges Support for China's $124 bln 'New Silk Road'

1 day, 1 hour ago

Oil Prices Rise as Russia and Saudi Pledge Continued Production Limits

18 hours ago

Russia's 'Mad Men': The Soviet New Wave Meets Hollywood

New TV show ‘The Optimists’ gives an insight into the workings of the USSR Foreign Ministry.

see more

18 hours ago

Russia's 'Mad Men': The Soviet New Wave Meets Hollywood

New TV show ‘The Optimists’ gives an insight into the workings of the USSR Foreign Ministry.

1 day ago

Young Volunteers Are Putting Out Russia's Hidden Forest Fires

Young Russians are volunteering to put out the forest fires their firefighters can’t

18 hours ago

Russia's 'Mad Men': The Soviet New Wave Meets Hollywood

New TV show ‘The Optimists’ gives an insight into the workings of the USSR Foreign Ministry.

New issue — 5 days ago

May 11

Perfect As You Aren’t; Forest Firefighters; Siberian Prisoner
4 days ago
By Dmitry Streltsov
By Dmitry Streltsov

Why North Korea Can Unite Russia and Japan (Op-ed)

By Dmitry Streltsov
By Dmitry Streltsov
4 days ago

The economy and concerns over North Korea will bring Russia and Japan closer — not any desire to resolve future of the ...

1 day ago

Muscovites Rally Against Demolition of Post-War Apartments

3 days ago

‘WCry’ Virus Reportedly Infects Russian Interior Ministry's Computer Network

3 days ago

After Injury, Ovechkin Won't Play for Russia's Hockey Team

3 days ago

Police Discover Bomb in Home of St. Petersburg Terror Suspect

3 days ago

Muscovites Offered Cash Compensation in Housing Demolition Scheme

3 days ago

Russian Police Say Attack on Rights Activist Was in 'Defense' of Chechen Leader

Tue. May. 16

More events
Eduard Kunz: PIano Recital Concert
Get Out Cinema
The Circle Cinema
Trumpet Solo and in Ensembles Concert
Lady Macbeth of Our District Theater
Ugo Rondinone. Your Age and My Age and the Age of the Rainbow Exhibition

1 day ago

Muscovites Rally Against Demolition of Post-War Apartments

3 days ago

‘WCry’ Virus Reportedly Infects Russian Interior Ministry's Computer Network

3 days ago

After Injury, Ovechkin Won't Play for Russia's Hockey Team

3 days ago

Police Discover Bomb in Home of St. Petersburg Terror Suspect

3 days ago

Muscovites Offered Cash Compensation in Housing Demolition Scheme

3 days ago

Russian Police Say Attack on Rights Activist Was in 'Defense' of Chechen Leader

22 hours ago

Putin Showcases Soviet Classics in Impromptu Piano Performance

23 hours ago

Putin Pledges Support for China's $124 bln 'New Silk Road'

1 day ago

Oil Prices Rise as Russia and Saudi Pledge Continued Production Limits

Young Volunteers Are Putting Out Russia's Hidden Forest Fires

1 day ago
Young Russians are volunteering to put out the forest fires their firefighters can’t

Russian State TV Censors Talk of Putin in ‘Fargo’ Rebroadcast

2 days ago
A state-run Russian television station aired two recent “Fargo” episodes ...

Young Volunteers Are Putting Out Russia's Hidden Forest Fires

1 day ago
Young Russians are volunteering to put out the forest fires their firefighters can’t
From our partners

Theater

Day of the Oprichnik

Vladimir Sorokin’s dystopian tales at Lenkom

Mon. Jun. 05 Mon. Jun. 05
Lenkom
06:00 p.m.

Mark Zakharov’s all-star staging based on the bad-boy novelist Vladimir Sorokin’s dystopian works “Day of the Oprichnik” and “Telluria” about the near future of Russia and Europe. Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

Russian State TV Censors Talk of Putin in ‘Fargo’ Rebroadcast

A state-run Russian television station aired two recent “Fargo” episodes edited to remove several unflattering references ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

Double Dutch

Love brought businessman Erik Jansma to Moscow. He isn’t against staying.

Most Read

Say Hello to Russia's Hip, New Anti-Protest Anthem

Russia's 'Mad Men': The Soviet New Wave Meets Hollywood

In Pictures: Stalin is Making a Comeback

Young Volunteers Are Putting Out Russia's Hidden Forest Fires
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+