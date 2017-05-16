Russia Is Getting a Patriotic Council to Fight 'Cultural Extremism'

The Russian parliament is getting a new council to advise the country's top officials on morality, patriotism and "cultural extremism."

The new State Duma Council for Culture, Religion and Interethnic Relations will report to Parliamentary Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Russian tabloid Izvestia reported Tuesday.

Its remit is expected to include monitoring society's "moral climate," "preventing cultural extremism" and promoting "patriotic education," sources told the outlet.