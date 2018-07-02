New Laws Hit Wallets of Ordinary Russians

The news on July 1 was dominated by the advance of Russia’s football team to the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in post-Soviet history, protests against pension reforms and the implementation of new controversial new anti-terrorism legislation.

But under the radar of the relentless news cycle, a slew of new laws went into effect, many of which will hurt the wallets of ordinary Russians.

Utility Rate Hikes

City services such as electricity, water and heat will now cost at least 4 percent more in a range of Russian regions, while St. Petersburg and the republic of Sakha are expected to see the biggest hike at 6 percent.

Moscow will see a 3.5 percent hike in utility rates, while prices in the Moscow region will go up by 4.5 percent.