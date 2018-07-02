News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
July 02 2018 - 12:07

New Laws Hit Wallets of Ordinary Russians

Marion Doss / Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The news on July 1 was dominated by the advance of Russia’s football team to the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in post-Soviet history, protests against pension reforms and the implementation of new controversial new anti-terrorism legislation.

But under the radar of the relentless news cycle, a slew of new laws went into effect, many of which will hurt the wallets of ordinary Russians.

Utility Rate Hikes

City services such as electricity, water and heat will now cost at least 4 percent more in a range of Russian regions, while St. Petersburg and the republic of Sakha are expected to see the biggest hike at 6 percent.

Moscow will see a 3.5 percent hike in utility rates, while prices in the Moscow region will go up by 4.5 percent.

Read More
Putin Signs Internet Libel Bill Into Law

Pricier Cigarettes

The excise duty on cigarettes has increased by 10 percent. Analysts expect the price of cigarettes to go up by at least 5 rubles ($0.07).

But it’s likely that cigarette prices would go up regardless, say experts. “Statistics say that prices grow by 25 percent regardless of how the specific excise [tax] grows,” the chief editor of the Rustabak.ru website Maxim Korolyov wrote.

Ban for Bus Safety  

Buses older than 10 years are now banned from transporting children to and from Moscow, St. Petersburg and the outlying regions, with other parts of Russia to be included in the legislation in the coming year.

The new rules also require buses to be equipped with flashing yellow or orange lights while transporting children.

Payment System

Public sector workers will now get paid exclusively using the Mir national card payment system, created and underwritten by Russia’s Central Bank.

Employees who don’t have Mir cards will be forced to accept their wages in cash within 10 days, or risk having their salary returned to the budget.

Putin Expands Powers With New 'Counter-Sanctions' Law
News
June 04 2018
Putin Expands Powers With New 'Counter-Sanctions' Law
Russian Bank Blames Millennials for Threatening Pension System
News
June 08 2018
Russian Bank Blames Millennials for Threatening Pension System
Faroe Islands Seek Russian Trade Deal on Fish Exports
News
June 13 2018
Faroe Islands Seek Russian Trade Deal on Fish Exports

Latest news

Russian Social Media Laughs, Canonizes After Stunning World Cup Win
News
July 02 2018
Russian Social Media Laughs, Canonizes After Stunning World Cup Win
Sweden Ends Russia World Cup Boycott Amid Team Success
News
July 02 2018
Sweden Ends Russia World Cup Boycott Amid Team Success
FIFA Fines Russia for Fan's Discriminatory Banner
News
July 02 2018
FIFA Fines Russia for Fan's Discriminatory Banner

Most read

News

The Dark Side of the ‘Street of Lights’

News

Russia Reaches World Cup Quarterfinals With 4-3 Penalty Victory Over Spain

Opinion

'Russians Don’t Love Football, They Love Victories' (Op-ed)

Opinion

Where Have Moscow's Homeless People Gone?

News

Boom and Bust for Business on Nikolskaya Ulitsa

Sign up for our weekly newsletter