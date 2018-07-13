New HIV Infections Spike in Moscow, Far East Regions of Russia

The number of people living with HIV has grown by 20 percent in Moscow and by as much as 150 percent in other Russian regions amid complaints the government is neglecting preventative measures in rural areas.

A total of 925,000 people living with the immunodeficiency virus were registered in Russia in 2017, according to the AIDS Center foundation. The Health Ministry, which experts say only counts people seeking treatment in its data, estimated that in 2017 there were 85,800 new cases of Russians registered as living with HIV.

Moscow saw an increase of more than 20 percent among people living with HIV in 2017, from 2,400 in 2016 to 2,900, according to the Health Ministry’s annual report, while the number of people living with the disease rose by at least half in four other regions.

The sparsely populated Chukotka autonomous district in Russia’s far east and the Siberian republic of Tuva saw an increase of 150 and 130 percent each in new HIV cases, according to calculations by the RBC business portal.