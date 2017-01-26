Russia
Moscow
Russia's Holocaust Drama 'Paradise' Opens Across the Country
Moscow
Hitting the Slopes and Cross Country Skiing in Moscow
Moscow
Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings
Moscow
Innovative Uzbek Cuisine at Oxus
New Government Portal for Moscow Drivers' Alarming Dash Cam Clips

Jan 26, 2017 — 17:01
— Update: 17:09

New Government Portal for Moscow Drivers' Alarming Dash Cam Clips

Jan 26, 2017 — 17:01
— Update: 17:09
Moskva News Agency

Internet users across the world could soon be deprived of Russia's greatest online gift: stomach-clenching dashcam videos.

Moscow officials are opening a central portal for local motorists to upload dashcam footage in a bid to help city police investigate drivers flouting the law.

Politicians hope the new site will offer an outlet to frustrated drivers who would otherwise be left uploading their clips to YouTube.

Russian dashcam footage has become an internet phenomenon in recent years. (YouTube / Shocking Videos TV)

Traffic police will monitor videos on the site to identify any motorists guilty of breaking Russian traffic rules.

"Unfortunately, there is no single place where recordings of accidents or other kinds of law-breaking can be collected,” Inna Svyatenko, the head of Moscow City Duma's security committee told the M24.ru news outlet.

“Sometimes people will upload these recordings to YouTube, but that often doesn't achieve anything. We are creating a portal through which these people can get justice," she said.

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

Hijab Ban in Remote Russian Village Turns Into National Stand-Off

When authorities in the Republic of Mordovia banned Islamic headscarves in a school, they didn’t anticipate it to make national headlines. But before long the ...

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

Hijab Ban in Remote Russian Village Turns Into National Stand-Off

When authorities in the Republic of Mordovia banned Islamic headscarves in a school, they didn’t anticipate it to make national headlines. But before long the ...

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

Hijab Ban in Remote Russian Village Turns Into National Stand-Off

When authorities in the Republic of Mordovia banned Islamic headscarves in a school, they didn’t anticipate it to make national headlines. But before long the ...

