New Belarus-Russian Border 'Will Damage Relations,' Says Belarusian President

A new border zone between Russia and Belarus will damage bilateral relations, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has claimed.

The president slammed the Kremlin's decision to introduce border controls in the Bryansk, Smolensk and Pskov regions as “reckless” and “purely political.”

He also dismissed the Kremlin's claims that controls are needed to safeguard Russia's national security.

Officials in Minsk have already expressed concerns that the change could restrict the rights' of Russian and Belarusian nationals to work and live in either country without formal migration controls. The Russian-Belarusian border virtually disappeared in 2010, when both countries entered into the Eurasian Customs Union.