Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
10 minutes ago New Belarus-Russian Border 'Will Damage Relations,' Says Belarusian President
52 minutes ago Russian Olympic Team Drops Kit Designers Bosco for Top FSB Official's Daughter
2 hours ago Legal Money Laundering Scheme Exposes Russia's Bailiffs
World
Trump's UN Ambassador Condemns Russia for Ukraine 'Aggression'
Moscow
American Business Lobby In Moscow Sees Sympathetic Ally In President Trump
World
Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko
World
NATO Scraps Ukraine Meeting Fearing Escalation With Russia
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
10 minutes ago New Belarus-Russian Border 'Will Damage Relations,' Says Belarusian President
52 minutes ago Russian Olympic Team Drops Kit Designers Bosco for Top FSB Official's Daughter
2 hours ago Legal Money Laundering Scheme Exposes Russia's Bailiffs

New Belarus-Russian Border 'Will Damage Relations,' Says Belarusian President

Feb 3, 2017 — 14:43
— Update: 14:53

New Belarus-Russian Border 'Will Damage Relations,' Says Belarusian President

Feb 3, 2017 — 14:43
— Update: 14:53
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stands prepared to greet guests of the summit of the CIS in Minsk, Belarus. Mikhail Klimentyev / AP

A new border zone between Russia and Belarus will damage bilateral relations, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has claimed.

The president slammed the Kremlin's decision to introduce border controls in the Bryansk, Smolensk and Pskov regions as “reckless” and “purely political.”

He also dismissed the Kremlin's claims that controls are needed to safeguard Russia's national security.

Officials in Minsk have already expressed concerns that the change could restrict the rights' of Russian and Belarusian nationals to work and live in either country without formal migration controls. The Russian-Belarusian border virtually disappeared in 2010, when both countries entered into the Eurasian Customs Union.

Read More: Belarus, Europe’s Hermit, May Be Opening Up- Here's What You Can Do There

The move has been widely seen as a reaction to Belarus' decision to soften visa rules for citizens from more than 80 countries.

Konstantin Kosachev, the head of Russia's Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, told reporters that the measures would specifically target nationals from “third countries,” such as Ukraine.

“This change is designed ensure that the Russian border here works as it does elsewhere,” he said on Thursday. “[It's] not to place stress on our relationship with Belarus.”

From July 2017, citizens of the EU, the United States and 41 other states to visit Belarus for up to five days without a visa. The decree only applies to foreigners arriving in Belarus via Minsk Airport, and only if they have not arrived on a flight from Moscow.

Related
World
Brother Ukraine is Fighting for Its Independence - Belarus President
World
China Moves Nuclear Missiles to Russian Border
Moscow
For Russia's Labor Migrants, a Life on the Edge

Double Jeopardy: Why Kremlin Opponent Navalny is Back in Court

2 hours ago

The Kremlin faces a dilemma — let Navalny run for president or find a way to disqualify him. Here’s what you need to know about the case.

52 minutes ago

Russian Olympic Team Drops Kit Designers Bosco for Top FSB Official's Daughter

2 hours ago

Legal Money Laundering Scheme Exposes Russia's Bailiffs

3 hours ago

Trump's UN Ambassador Condemns Russia for Ukraine 'Aggression'

18 hours ago

Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons

22 hours ago

Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko

23 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

52 minutes ago

Russian Olympic Team Drops Kit Designers Bosco for Top FSB Official's Daughter

2 hours ago

Legal Money Laundering Scheme Exposes Russia's Bailiffs

3 hours ago

Trump's UN Ambassador Condemns Russia for Ukraine 'Aggression'

52 minutes ago

Russian Olympic Team Drops Kit Designers Bosco for Top FSB Official's Daughter

2 hours ago

Legal Money Laundering Scheme Exposes Russia's Bailiffs

3 hours ago

Trump's UN Ambassador Condemns Russia for Ukraine 'Aggression'

16 hours ago

16 hours ago

American Business Lobby In Moscow Sees Sympathetic Ally In President Trump

In December, a Trump surrogate was dispatched to talk with U.S. firms in Russia. The topic on everyone's minds: the damage caused by sanctions. But ...

16 hours ago

16 hours ago

American Business Lobby In Moscow Sees Sympathetic Ally In President Trump

In December, a Trump surrogate was dispatched to talk with U.S. firms in Russia. The topic on everyone's minds: the damage caused by sanctions. But ...

16 hours ago

16 hours ago

American Business Lobby In Moscow Sees Sympathetic Ally In President Trump

In December, a Trump surrogate was dispatched to talk with U.S. firms in Russia. The topic on everyone's minds: the damage caused by sanctions. But ...

Exhibition

Proof: Francisco Goya, Sergei Eisenstein and Robert Longo

Garage
to Feb. 05

Forty-three of Eisenstein’s sketches from the Russian State Archive of Literature and Art never exhibited before alongside with seven of his films in slow motion, forty-nine of Goya’s etchings from the Museum of Contemporary History of Russia collection and thirty-five recent works by Longo from international collections, Read more

Read more

52 minutes ago

Russian Olympic Team Drops Kit Designers Bosco for Top FSB Official's Daughter

2 hours ago

Legal Money Laundering Scheme Exposes Russia's Bailiffs

3 hours ago

Trump's UN Ambassador Condemns Russia for Ukraine 'Aggression'

1 hour ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Beyond the Russian Pale

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
1 hour ago

When the world was marking the Holocaust Remembrance Day last week, it turned out that a lot of people didn’t know what черта оседлости (Pale of Settlement) was — even some people whose ancestors came from there.

Print edition — yesterday

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict

The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

3 days, 21 hours ago
Major Martin Manoff, an employee of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, traveled throughout Russia for two years before being expelled by Soviet authorities on charges ...

18 hours ago

Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons

22 hours ago

Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko

23 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

2 hours ago

Hans Christian Andersen Comes to Moscow

2 hours ago

What do a tall, lanky, quiet and rather ascetic 19th century Danish writer of fairy tales and a short, pudgy, expansive 20th century Russian artist have in common? Find out at the Anatoly Zverev Museum.

2 hours ago

Hans Christian Andersen Comes to Moscow

2 hours ago

What do a tall, lanky, quiet and rather ascetic 19th century Danish writer of fairy tales and a short, pudgy, expansive 20th century Russian artist have in common? Find out at the Anatoly Zverev Museum.

2 hours ago

Hans Christian Andersen Comes to Moscow

2 hours ago

What do a tall, lanky, quiet and rather ascetic 19th century Danish writer of fairy tales and a short, pudgy, expansive 20th century Russian artist have in common? Find out at the Anatoly Zverev Museum.

20 hours ago

Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls

Belarus has accused the Kremlin of building a new border zone between the two former Soviet states without notifying the Belarusian government.

see more

20 hours ago

Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls

Belarus has accused the Kremlin of building a new border zone between the two former Soviet states without notifying the Belarusian government.

21 hours ago

Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow

The idea behind the recent quest craze in Moscow is simple enough—you take a computer game off line, put a team of players ...

20 hours ago

Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls

Belarus has accused the Kremlin of building a new border zone between the two former Soviet states without notifying the Belarusian government.

New issue — yesterday

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict
2 days ago
By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov

Russia, the Catalyst of Change (Op-Ed)

By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov
2 days ago

In the 1970s, the Soviet project presented the West with an existential challenge. Russia’s influence in today’s Europe and the U.S is ...

1 day ago

Anti-Kremlin Activist Hospitalized Again in Moscow

1 day ago

Gang Accused of Dealing Drugs From Russian Kindergarden

1 day ago

Russian Vodka Exports Soar

1 day ago

NATO Scraps Ukraine Meeting Fearing Escalation With Russia

1 day ago

Yes, Moscow Is Still Trying to Erase the City's Makeshift Nemtsov Memorial

1 day ago

Ukraine Says Russia Fired On Its Military Plane Over the Black Sea

Fri. Feb. 03

More events
DJ Octopus Gig
The Salesman Cinema
Ivanov Theater
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
The Demon. The View From Above Theater
Bleed for This Cinema

1 day ago

Anti-Kremlin Activist Hospitalized Again in Moscow

1 day ago

Gang Accused of Dealing Drugs From Russian Kindergarden

1 day ago

Russian Vodka Exports Soar

1 day ago

NATO Scraps Ukraine Meeting Fearing Escalation With Russia

1 day ago

Yes, Moscow Is Still Trying to Erase the City's Makeshift Nemtsov Memorial

1 day ago

Ukraine Says Russia Fired On Its Military Plane Over the Black Sea

18 hours ago

Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons

22 hours ago

Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko

23 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow

21 hours ago
The idea behind the recent quest craze in Moscow is simple enough—you take a computer game off line, put a team of players ...

The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line

23 hours ago
You might think that combating a growing epidemic of a ...

Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow

21 hours ago
The idea behind the recent quest craze in Moscow is simple enough—you take a computer game off line, ...
From our partners
Vacancies for qualified native English speaking teachers
The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

Exhibition

Gerhard Richter: Abstraction and Appearance

Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center
to Feb. 05

Retrospective of key works by this prominent German artist known for a prolific and stylistically varied exploration of painting, often incorporating and exploring the visual effects of photography. Read more

Read more

23 hours ago

23 hours ago

The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line

You might think that combating a growing epidemic of a deadly and incurable disease would be ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

According to two sources, the treason and espionage charges against these hackers are likely part of ...

Most Read

Beyond the Russian Pale

Double Jeopardy: Why Kremlin Opponent Navalny is Back in Court

Hans Christian Andersen Comes to Moscow

American Business Lobby In Moscow Sees Sympathetic Ally In President Trump
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+