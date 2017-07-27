Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
32 minutes ago Russia Extends Syrian Airbase Lease by 49 Years
1 hour ago Russia Could Expel U.S. Diplomats in Response to Fresh Sanctions
1 hour ago This Russian Ad Claims Merkel's Biggest Rival Is Actually a Window Repair Expert
Russia
Russia Extends Syrian Airbase Lease by 49 Years
Russia
Russia Could Expel U.S. Diplomats in Response to Fresh Sanctions
Russia
Family of Swedish Diplomat Wallenberg Sue FSB Over His Disappearance
Russia
Russian Officials Play Down Siemens Pullout
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

European Court Orders Russia to Pay $7,000 to Nemtsov Murder Accomplice

July 27, 2017 — 11:14
— Update: 11:14

European Court Orders Russia to Pay $7,000 to Nemtsov Murder Accomplice

July 27, 2017 — 11:14
— Update: 11:14
Temirlan Ekserkhanov said he had been held in inhumane conditions in March 2015 Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

The European Court of Human Rights has ordered the Russian government to pay 6,000 euros ($7,000) in compensation to one of the men convicted in the murder of Russian politician Boris Nemtsov.

Temirlan Ekserkhanov and brothers Anzor and Shadid Gubashev filed a complaint with ECHR saying they were held in inhumane conditions in detention centers in Moscow in March 2015.

An ECHR press release said the defendants in Nemtsov’s murder case complained of overcrowding, the length of their pretrial detention, and “the excessively long proceedings in the judicial review of their detention.”

The court only ruled in favor of Eskerhanov’s complaint because the others had reached a settlement with Russia earlier.

“In its judgment today, the Court held, unanimously, that there had been: a violation of Article 3 with regard to the conditions of Mr Eskerkhanov’s detention in the IZ-77/6 facility since May 2015 and the conditions of his transport and detention in a convoy cell,” said the ECHR in a press release.

On July 12, a Moscow judge sentenced Anzor Gubashev to 19 years in a high-security prison and his brother Shadid to 16 years for their roles in the politician's murder. Eskerkhanov was handed 14 years, and Khamzat Bakhayev 11 years.

Zaur Dadayev, a former officer in the Chechen security forces, was found to have pulled the trigger as Nemtsov walked home across Moscow's Bolshoi Moskvoretsky Bridge in February 2015. Dadayev was sentenced to 20 years.

The men were allegedly offered 15 million rubles ($240,000) to murder Nemtsov. The ringleaders of the crime, however, have not been apprehended.

Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+