Need a World Cup Mural? Russian Paints Giant Portrait of His Wife on Moscow Wall

The head of a Russian advertising agency tasked with decorating Moscow facades ahead of the football World Cup used the opportunity to commission a 12-story high mural of his wife.

The portrait shows Novatek Art director Ivan Panteleev's wife Daria in a gym kit holding a football against the backdrop of a bright blue sky. Cartoon birds fly around her.

"This is the mural with which we are welcoming all foreigners to Russia and inviting them to the football games!" Novatek Art wrote in a description of the picture on social media.

The funding for the facade in Zhulebino district came from the Moscow city budget, Panteleev told Reuters. It is one of four World Cup murals co-sponsored by the city's public relations committee.

"It's true that the model for this painting was my wife," Panteleev said, adding that with such large paintings artists need to rely on a photograph and in this case the model was his wife.