Nearly Half of Russians Willing to Share Messages With Authorities – Poll

Forty-eight percent of Russians surveyed by the independent Levada Center have said they support laws requiring users to grant law enforcement authorities access to private messages.

Russia passed a series of draconian laws in 2016, among other steps requiring Internet companies to provide the Federal Security Service (FSB) with access to encrypted communications. The law was applied last year when a court fined the Telegram messaging service, leading to efforts to block the app for refusing to hand over encryption keys to the FSB.

Tech firm representatives, including Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov, have maintained that providing encryption keys or gaining access to information beyond the device is impossible.



