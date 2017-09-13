Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
3 hours ago Russian Culture Minister Slams 'Hysteria' Over Tsar Biopic 'Mathilde'
4 hours ago England's FA Concerned Over Russian Cyber-Attacks Ahead of World Cup
5 hours ago Mass Evacuations in Russian Cities Continue After Bomb Threats
Russia
Russian Culture Minister Slams 'Hysteria' Over Tsar Biopic 'Mathilde'
Russia
England's FA Concerned Over Russian Cyber-Attacks Ahead of World Cup
Russia
Mass Evacuations in Russian Cities Continue After Bomb Threats
Russia
Child Dies After Falling Into Sinkhole at School in Siberia
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Nearly Half of Russians Support Soviet-Nazi Non-Aggression Pact

Sep 13, 2017 — 16:38
— Update: 21:49

Nearly Half of Russians Support Soviet-Nazi Non-Aggression Pact

Sep 13, 2017 — 16:38
— Update: 21:49
Vyacheslav Molotov and Joachim von Ribbentrop, September 28, 1939 Public Domain (PD-USGov-Congress)

Nearly half of Russian citizens approve of 1939's Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact between the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany, a Levada Center poll released on Wednesday has found.

Thirteen percent of Levada’s respondents said they “definitely approve” of the pact, while 32 percent they “somewhat approve” of it.

A combined 17 percent said they “definitely” or “somewhat” disapprove of the treaty that the USSR and Nazi Germany signed on Aug. 23, 1939.

Two-fifths of the 1,600 people polled said they had “heard of” the pact and “think that it happened in real life,” the survey revealed. One-third said they’ve never heard of it, while 17 percent said the pact was a “fake.” 

Read more: How Russian Kids Are Taught World War II

Named after the countries’ respective foreign ministers, the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact delineated the Soviet and German spheres of interest in Eastern Europe.

President Vladimir Putin defended the pact in 2015, saying Moscow signed it after Western states snubbed its efforts to “create an anti-fascist bloc in Europe.” 

While serving as prime minister in 2009, however, he denounced the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact calling it “collusion to solve one’s problems at others’ expense.”

Wednesday’s poll revealed a 5-percent drop in support for the Soviet-Nazi treaty from its peak in 2015. Levada conducted the latest poll across 48 Russian regions from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22, 2017.

Related
Russia
Moscow Could Be 100 Years Older than Originally Thought
Moscow
The Battles of Borodino: Coming Soon to a Field Near You
World
Russian Defense Ministry Releases Cuban Missile Crisis Records
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+