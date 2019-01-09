Nearly 90k Sign Petition to Not Return to Magnitogorsk Apartment Block

Almost 90,000 people have signed a petition to resettle the surviving residents of a partially collapsed apartment block in the industrial city of Magnitogorsk.

Thirty-nine people were killed after a Soviet-era building in the Urals city 1,700 kilometers east of Moscow fell on Dec. 31 following an explosion attributed to a gas leak. Local authorities have said they were considering dividing the damaged building into two separate apartment blocks after inspectors said they had determined it “safe” to live in.

“Everyone is afraid of returning to the affected house,” Magnitogorsk resident Alexei Sokolov wrote in his change.org petition. “Perhaps no one will ever be able to sleep peacefully in the remaining apartments.”