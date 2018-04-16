News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
April 16 2018 - 10:04

Nearly 90% of Russians Are Unwilling to Protest, Poll Says

Yevgeny Feldman

An overwhelming majority of Russians polled by the independent Levada Center have said that they are unwilling to take part in political protests.

Mass political protests are unlikely to break out in the next year, largely due to President Vladimir Putin’s high approval rating, according to an influential Minchenko Consulting Group report released this month. The report was published after opposition leader Alexei Navalny called for nationwide protests on May 5, two days ahead of President Vladimir Putin’s inauguration.

Read More
Navalny Calls for Russia Protests Before Putin’s Inauguration

Eighty-six percent of Russians surveyed by Levada late last month said they would not participate in political protests, against 8 percent who said they would.

Another 88 percent said they have not noticed any protests taking place in their town or district over the past several months.

“The polls most likely indicate that people don’t see any protests, while local demonstrations simply remain unnoticed by the majority,” Levada sociologist Denis Volkov told the RBC business portal on Monday.

Referring to protests after the deadly mall fire in Kemerovo and anti-landfill demonstrations outside Moscow, Volkov said that “people are more likely to seek answers from the authorities than make political demands.” 

“There are problems, but there is no inclination to blame the central government, especially if the authorities try to respond and at least partially satisfy the demands of citizens,” he was cited as saying.

The results track with past Levada surveys, which found that four-fifths of Russians would not have protested the March 2018 presidential elections, while just one-third of Muscovites who voted against a controversial housing demolition program said they would participate in street protests. 

The latest survey was conducted among 1,600 Russians in 52 Russian regions between March 23 and March 27.

Protests Rock Russian Town After Over 50 Children Poisoned by Landfill Gas
News
March 22 2018
Protests Rock Russian Town After Over 50 Children Poisoned by Landfill Gas
Mass Outrage Over Children's Gas Poisoning Forces Russian Politician Out of Office
News
March 23 2018
Mass Outrage Over Children's Gas Poisoning Forces Russian Politician Out of Office
Less than 5% of Russians Believe Moscow Could be Behind Skripal’s Poisoning
News
March 26 2018
Less than 5% of Russians Believe Moscow Could be Behind Skripal’s Poisoning

Latest news

Violations Found in Half of Inspected Russian Malls Following Deadly Fire
News
April 16 2018
Violations Found in Half of Inspected Russian Malls Following Deadly Fire
Russia Begins Blocking Telegram App
News
April 16 2018
Russia Begins Blocking Telegram App
Deaths From Alcohol Fall by 25% in Russia in 2017
News
April 16 2018
Deaths From Alcohol Fall by 25% in Russia in 2017

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox