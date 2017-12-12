Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation in Top Yandex Search Terms of 2017

Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation was one of the most popular search terms in 2017, according to a list released by Russia’s search engine giant Yandex on Tuesday.

The Foundation’s activities appeared fifth in the “top 10 events in Russia and the world” category.

Navalny’s organization released a series of popular video investigations exposing corruption among top Russian officials in 2017, inspiring several mass protests. The most-watched investigation on Russian Prime Minister Dimitry Medvedev hit more than 25 million views on YouTube.