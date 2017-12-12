Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation in Top Yandex Search Terms of 2017

Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation was one of the most popular search terms in 2017, according to a list released by Russia’s search engine giant Yandex on Tuesday.
The Foundation’s activities appeared fifth in the “top 10 events in Russia and the world” category.
Navalny’s organization released a series of popular video investigations exposing corruption among top Russian officials in 2017, inspiring several mass protests. The most-watched investigation on Russian Prime Minister Dimitry Medvedev hit more than 25 million views on YouTube.
Navalny has said he is running for president in March 2018, but has been officially barred from participating due to a conviction that his supporters say is politically motivated.
One search term that missed the top 10 list was President Vladimir Putin’s campaign in Syria, which was declared a victory on Monday.
The St. Petersburg metro terrorist attack in April was the most searched-for event in 2017. The Mathilde film controversy and the persecution of the Rohingya in Myanmar also made the list.