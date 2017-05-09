Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
27 seconds ago Navalny Undergoes Eye Operation in Spain
33 minutes ago Half of Russians Now Support Stalin's Role in WWII
4 hours ago Islamic State Claims It Beheaded Russian Intel Officer in Syria
Russia
Half of Russians Now Support Stalin's Role in WWII
Moscow
‘Bolshoi’: New Movie Explores Love and Competition at Russia’s Best-Known Ballet
Russia
Islamic State Claims It Beheaded Russian Intel Officer in Syria
Moscow
Victory Day Parade in Moscow
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
27 seconds ago Navalny Undergoes Eye Operation in Spain
33 minutes ago Half of Russians Now Support Stalin's Role in WWII
4 hours ago Islamic State Claims It Beheaded Russian Intel Officer in Syria

Navalny Undergoes Eye Operation in Spain

May 9, 2017 — 17:21
— Update: 17:21

Navalny Undergoes Eye Operation in Spain

May 9, 2017 — 17:21
— Update: 17:21
Alexei Navalny / Instagram

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny confirmed in an Instagram post on Tuesday that he is currently in Barcelona, where he recently underwent an operation on his right eye, following an attack last month in Moscow.

“They told me that my vision, unfortunately, won’t be restored for a few months,” Navalny wrote on Instagram, explaining that he’s only able to make out the largest first row of letters, when testing his vision using an eye chart.

In late April, a man sprayed antiseptic into Navalny’s face as he was exiting his office in Moscow. The substance got into Navalny’s right eye, resulting in what doctors later diagnosed to be a chemical burn.

Someone Is Blinding Russian Opposition Activists With Chemicals

Last week, officials issued Navalny a passport to allow him to travel abroad, despite the two suspended criminal sentences he is currently serving out in Russia. Navalny’s lawyer initially reported that prison authorities warned Navalny against leaving the country, but a spokesperson for the Moscow City Court later clarified that the two convictions against the opposition leader do not forbid him from traveling outside Russia.

On May 7, the pro-Kremlin tabloid Life.ru published a photograph of Navalny and his wife aboard an airplane apparently bound for Spain. Navalny’s presidential campaign refused to confirm or deny the reports.

Related
Russia
Russian Billionaire to Sue Opposition Leader Navalny Over Corruption Claims
Meanwhile…
Russian University Screens Film Telling Students That Navalny Is Hitler 2.0
Russia
The Kremlin Says Maybe Navalny Is Calling Himself a Nazi
Russia
Russian Investigators Formally Decide to Ignore Allegations Against PM Medvedev

Victory Day Flyover Cancelled Due to Bad Weather

6 hours ago

The air force won't be seen today.

33 minutes ago

Half of Russians Now Support Stalin's Role in WWII

4 hours ago

Islamic State Claims It Beheaded Russian Intel Officer in Syria

22 hours ago

Spartak Moscow Wins First League Title in 16 Years

22 hours ago

Russian Foreign Minister Heads to Washington

1 day ago

Putin Attends Birthday Party for His Old KGB Boss

1 day ago

Criminalizing Bride Kidnapping? You’ve Got to Be Kidding, Says Ingushetia Leader

33 minutes ago

Half of Russians Now Support Stalin's Role in WWII

4 hours ago

Islamic State Claims It Beheaded Russian Intel Officer in Syria

22 hours ago

Spartak Moscow Wins First League Title in 16 Years

33 minutes ago

Half of Russians Now Support Stalin's Role in WWII

4 hours ago

Islamic State Claims It Beheaded Russian Intel Officer in Syria

22 hours ago

Spartak Moscow Wins First League Title in 16 Years

1 day ago

1 day ago

How Russian Kids Are Taught World War II

Russian students play a central role in celebrating Victory Day: merchandise like toy guns and Red Army costumes are aimed at making patriots of children. ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

How Russian Kids Are Taught World War II

Russian students play a central role in celebrating Victory Day: merchandise like toy guns and Red Army costumes are aimed at making patriots of children. ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

How Russian Kids Are Taught World War II

Russian students play a central role in celebrating Victory Day: merchandise like toy guns and Red Army costumes are aimed at making patriots of children. ...

Exhibition

Silk Labyrinth: Hermes Carre

Museum of Decorative, Applied and Folk Art
to May. 14

100 rare Hermes women’s silk scarves from the Maison Carre Foundation private collection. Read more

Read more

33 minutes ago

Half of Russians Now Support Stalin's Role in WWII

4 hours ago

Islamic State Claims It Beheaded Russian Intel Officer in Syria

22 hours ago

Spartak Moscow Wins First League Title in 16 Years

1 day ago
By Artemy Kalinovsky
By Artemy Kalinovsky

Russia Gambles in Afghanistan — Again (Op-ed)

By Artemy Kalinovsky
By Artemy Kalinovsky
1 day ago

Moscow may think co-operation with the Taliban is an insurance policy for the future. In reality, it risks increased antagonism between the world’s military superpowers and growing instability in the region.

Print edition — 5 days ago

May 04

Patriotic Watches; Terror Threat; Teaching Stalinism

4 hours ago

‘Bolshoi’: New Movie Explores Love and Competition at Russia’s Best-Known Ballet

4 hours ago

Not one, but two of the most anticipated Russian big screen premieres this year are about ballet: Valery Todorovsky’s “Bolshoi” and Alexei Uchitel’s much discussed “Matilda.”

4 hours ago

‘Bolshoi’: New Movie Explores Love and Competition at Russia’s Best-Known Ballet

4 hours ago

Not one, but two of the most anticipated Russian big screen premieres this year are about ballet: Valery Todorovsky’s “Bolshoi” and Alexei Uchitel’s much discussed “Matilda.”

4 hours ago

‘Bolshoi’: New Movie Explores Love and Competition at Russia’s Best-Known Ballet

4 hours ago

Not one, but two of the most anticipated Russian big screen premieres this year are about ballet: Valery Todorovsky’s “Bolshoi” and Alexei Uchitel’s much discussed “Matilda.”

Victory Day Parade in Moscow

5 hours ago
Thousands of soldiers marched through Red Square on May 9 to commemorate the 72nd anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany.

22 hours ago

Russian Foreign Minister Heads to Washington

1 day ago

Putin Attends Birthday Party for His Old KGB Boss

1 day ago

Criminalizing Bride Kidnapping? You’ve Got to Be Kidding, Says Ingushetia Leader

1 day ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: All for Victory

It’s Victory Day Week on Moscow television, and the small screen by tradition treats viewers to a good selection of classic Russian films portraying the course and aftermath of World War II.

see more

1 day ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: All for Victory

It’s Victory Day Week on Moscow television, and the small screen by tradition treats viewers to a good selection of classic Russian films portraying the course and aftermath of World ...

1 day ago

Tretyakov Gallery Takes High-Profile Exhibitions to Russia's Regions

“Genius of the Century,” which opened last week in Kazan is a result of a collaboration between the Tretyakov Gallery and two leading ...

1 day ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: All for Victory

It’s Victory Day Week on Moscow television, and the small screen by tradition treats viewers to a good selection of classic Russian films portraying the course and aftermath of World War II.

New issue — 5 days ago

May 04

Patriotic Watches; Terror Threat; Teaching Stalinism
4 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Just Between Us, the Russian Way

By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
4 days ago

In my file drawer of doctoral dissertations I will never write is one entitled: “Choice and Frequency of Parasitical Word Use Among ...

1 day ago

Estonia Sentences Russian Spy to Five Years in Prison

1 day ago

Russia Reacts to Macron's Victory

1 day ago

Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Lands in Barcelona for Treatment

4 days ago

Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement

4 days ago

Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction

4 days ago

Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'

Tue. May. 09

More events
All Nighter Cinema
B.A.P: Party Baby Gig
The Promise Cinema
youtube / in police Theater
Sergei Shutov: Apples From Mars Exhibition
Mariinsky Theater Symphony Orchestra Concert

1 day ago

Estonia Sentences Russian Spy to Five Years in Prison

1 day ago

Russia Reacts to Macron's Victory

1 day ago

Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Lands in Barcelona for Treatment

4 days ago

Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement

4 days ago

Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction

4 days ago

Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'

22 hours ago

Russian Foreign Minister Heads to Washington

1 day ago

Putin Attends Birthday Party for His Old KGB Boss

1 day ago

Criminalizing Bride Kidnapping? You’ve Got to Be Kidding, Says Ingushetia Leader

Tretyakov Gallery Takes High-Profile Exhibitions to Russia's Regions

1 day ago
“Genius of the Century,” which opened last week in Kazan is a result of a collaboration between the Tretyakov Gallery and two leading ...

Away From the Archives

3 days ago
An assistant professor at the Higher School of Economics, Dr. ...

Tretyakov Gallery Takes High-Profile Exhibitions to Russia's Regions

1 day ago
“Genius of the Century,” which opened last week in Kazan is a result of a collaboration between the ...
From our partners
A multimedia light show on Mokhovaya Street 13 about the Victory Day on 7-9 May #оПобеде
Ukrainian Beats Steal a March on Moscow
Russia's Ancestral Architecture
Happiness on Canvas: Serebryakova at the Tretyakov

Concert

Magister Ludi: Festival of Contemporary Music in Honour of Karlheinz Stockhausen

Wed. May. 31 Wed. May. 31
Conservatory / Rachmaninov Hall
06:00 p.m.

In program: Piano Pieces XI, V, VII, VII, IX. Naturliche Dauern (Natural Durations) Nos. 1, 4, 5, 6, 10, 13 and 15. Soloist Benjamin Kobler (piano) and Florian Zwissler (electronic devices). Read more

Read more

3 days ago

3 days ago

Away From the Archives

An assistant professor at the Higher School of Economics, Dr. Seth Bernstein has lived in Moscow ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

Soviet Retro-Cool: A French Aristocrat's Crusade to Save Russian Fashion

French aristocrat Jacques von Polier wants to make Russia cool again.

Most Read

‘Bolshoi’: New Movie Explores Love and Competition at Russia’s Best-Known Ballet

Victory Day Parade in Moscow

It’s Nearly Summer, and Maybe It’s Snowing in Moscow

How Russian Kids Are Taught World War II
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+