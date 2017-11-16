News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Kremlin TV Reports Raid on Newspaper Office Before Police Show Up
1 hour ago Navalny's Telegram Channel Quietly Nabs 27,000 Subscribers in 24 Hours
4 hours ago Foreign Ministry Wants to Investigate BuzzFeed for Anti-Russian Propaganda
News
Kremlin TV Reports Raid on Newspaper Office Before Police Show Up
News
Ending Tuberculosis Starts in Moscow (Op-ed)
News
Foreign Ministry Wants to Investigate BuzzFeed for Anti-Russian Propaganda
News
Russian Official Slams WADA as the 'NATO of Sports'
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Navalny's Telegram Channel Quietly Nabs 27,000 Subscribers in 24 Hours

Nov 16, 2017 — 18:09
— Update: 19:01

Navalny's Telegram Channel Quietly Nabs 27,000 Subscribers in 24 Hours

Nov 16, 2017 — 18:09
— Update: 19:01
Alexei Navalny / Pixabay / MT

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s channel on the Telegram messaging app has gathered 27,000 word-of-mouth subscribers in less than 24 hours.

Navalny has been campaigning throughout Russia ahead of presidential elections next March even though a prior embezzlement conviction bars him from running. The presidential hopeful was detained for 20 days last month for organizing campaign events without the authorities permission.

The opposition politician has 2.17 million followers on Twitter, 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube, 390,000 followers on Facebook, 286,000 on Instagram, and 330,000 followers on Russia’s popular social network VK.

Navalny's first Telegram post appeared on Wednesday afternoon. Shortly afterward, he called on his several dozen followers to share his channel with Telegram friends — without the use of public channels or other social media — to see how many subscribers he could generate.

The number of subscribers ballooned to 23,000 early Thursday and almost had cleared 28,000 by the time of publication.

The Kremlin critic is known for producing popular video investigations accusing high-level government figures of corruption.

He is frequently attacked by pro-Kremlin activists, barred from appearing on state television and has spent a total of two months behind bars for organizing unsanctioned rallies this year.

Follow The Moscow Times on Telegram for breaking news updates on Russia: https://t.me/mtlive

Related
News
European Court Orders Russia to Compensate Navalny Over Yves Rocher Fraud Case
News
Russian Police May Punish Parents and Teachers for Protesting Children
Business
Human Rights Law Firm to Defend Telegram in Government Encryption Row
News
He Who Shall Not Be Named — The Kremlin’s Last Words on Navalny's Election Bid
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+