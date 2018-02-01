Navalny Supporters Jailed Across Russia After Boycott Action

Staff and supporters of presidential hopeful Alexei Navalny have been arrested and fined across Russia for organizing unauthorized demonstrations on Sunday that called for a “voters’ strike” of the March 2018 presidential elections.

On Jan. 31, Kira Yarmysh, the press secretary for Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Fund, was jailed for 5 days on charges of organizing a public event without a permit, and Ruslan Shaveddinov, his election campaign spokesman, was sentenced to 8 days, the Meduza news website reported. The two staffers were arrested upon arrival at Moscow airport on Tuesday.