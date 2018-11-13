News

Navalny Reports Being Barred From Leaving Russia by Border Guards

Alexei Navalny (Sergei Fadeichev / TASS)

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has reported that border guards in Moscow barred him from leaving Russia early on Tuesday as he prepared to board a plane to attend a European court hearing in Strasbourg. The anti-corruption activist was released in October after serving two consecutive administrative sentences on charges of staging illegal protests.

Read More 'Hello Everyone.' Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Freed From Jail

“Polite border guards first put me behind a red barrier, then they said that I’m prohibited from leaving the country based on a letter,” Navalny said in a blog post Tuesday. A screenshot of the police order Navalny posted states that he is barred from leaving Russia based on a Federal Court Marshals Service decision.