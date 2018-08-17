Navalny Probe Accuses Russian Duma Speaker of Graft

Ahead of hearings on a controversial proposal to raise the retirement age, opposition leader Alexei Navalny is targeting State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, alleging in a video expose that Volodin is covering up his wealth by keeping millions of dollars in assets in his mother’s name.

Navalny has accused senior government officials of corruption through a series of exposes that have targeted Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov, among others. Volodin played an important role in President Vladimir Putin’s 2012 presidential victory and and has defended a plan to raise the pension age. Protests against the retirement age hike, some led by Navalny, have taken place nationwide since the legislation was first announced.

In a video report published Thursday, Navalny alleges that a spacious 230 million ruble ($3.4 million) apartment in Moscow and 10 companies held in the name of Volodin’s mother actually belong to the speaker.