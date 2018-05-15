Navalny Jailed for 30 Days for Organizing Anti-Putin Protests
Alexei Navalny (Sergei Fadeichev / TASS)
Russia’s opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been sentenced to 30 days behind bars for leading mass anti-government protests on the eve of President Vladimir Putin’s inauguration.
Navalny was one of an estimated 1,600 protesters detained at the “He’s Not Our Tsar” demonstrations that he organized in dozens of Russian cities on May 5.
A court in Moscow on Tuesday handed down a 30-day sentence against Navalny for a repeat violation of public assembly rules and disobeying police orders, the Media Zona news outlet reported.
Initial hearings were postponed last week to hear witness testimony from police officers.
Navalny’s offices across Russia have been subject to police raids and his volunteers arrested on a variety of charges since the protests.