Navalny Faces Jail Term After Latest Detention

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been detained and charged with violating public assembly laws less than a month ahead of the presidential elections.

Navalny has called on his supporters to avoid voting in the March 18 elections that President Vladimir Putin is expected to win, instead urging them to monitor polling stations for violations.

“I got a toothache, I went to the dentist. Stepped out of the dentist — ‘Hello [...] you are being detained.’ They’re taking me somewhere,” Navalny tweeted on Thursday.