Navalny Exposes Putin's 'Frontline' State TV Propagandists

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s latest video expose on Thursday targeted outspoken state television propagandist Vladimir Solovyov, one of President Vladimir Putin’s “frontline soldiers.”

Vladimir Solovyov is one of two model Russian news anchors who champion Putin’s causes at home and abroad, attacking his foreign and domestic opponents.

A study commissioned by the Putin administration once described Solovyov as a television host who is inclined to use “dramatic tropes borrowed from street theater.”

Navalny on Thursday revealed real estate documents showing a summer home overlooking Lake Como in Italy — long-rumored to be Solovyov’s — registered in his name.

Navalny said he had made repeated attempts to get Solovyov to confirm or deny his ownership of the property.

Drone footage in Thursday’s investigation revealed a nearly 1,000-square-meter three-story lakeside villa with a terrace and a private swimming pool.

Solovyov also allegedly purchased three luxurious apartments in central Moscow at below-market prices in 2004 and 2007, Navalny said.