Navalny Brother Free After 3.5 Years in Prison

Oleg Navalny – the brother of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny – was released after spending three and a half years behind bars following a fraud conviction.

Both brothers were found guilty of embezzling funds from French cosmetics firm Yves Rocher in late 2014. Oleg was sentenced to three and a half years in penal colony, while Alexei received a three-year suspended sentence. Critics at the time said the conviction was part of an effort to stifle dissent.

In a video posted on social media Friday, Oleg Navalny is led from what appears to be a barracks, and greeted by the excited shouts and embraces of supporters.