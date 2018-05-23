News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 23 2018 - 10:05

Navalny Allies Jailed for Tweets Supporting Anti-Government Protests

Sergei Boiko / Facebook

Two supporters of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny have been jailed for 30 days for tweets in support of unsanctioned anti-government protests.

Former Navalny spokesman Ruslan Shaveddinov and regional coordinator Sergei Boiko were both detained in Moscow this week, nearly three weeks after participating in the “He’s Not Our Tsar” protests against Putin’s inauguration in early May. Navalny himself is serving a 30-day sentence for organizing the anti-government rallies.

Read More
‘He’s Not Our Tsar’: Russians Protest Putin Ahead of Inauguration

“30 days. I’ll continue to call on you to take part in the fight for our country’s future,” Shaveddinov tweeted Tuesday after hearing the verdict.

Boiko, Navalny’s campaign chief in Novosibirsk, was also given 30 days in jail.

On Wednesday, Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh was handed 25 days in jail for repeated violations of public assembly rules.

“When the courts simply rubber-stamp 30 days [...] these are full-scale political repressions,” Leonid Volkov, another Navalny aide, tweeted about the verdicts.

Generation P: A Lifetime Under Putin
News
April 25 2018
Generation P: A Lifetime Under Putin
Moscow Approves Left-Wing Protest of Presidential Inauguration
News
April 26 2018
Moscow Approves Left-Wing Protest of Presidential Inauguration
May Day Demonstrators Fined for Displaying Non-Russian Flags
News
May 03 2018
May Day Demonstrators Fined for Displaying Non-Russian Flags

Latest news

Russian Nuclear Submarine Test-Launches 'Bulava' Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles
News
May 23 2018
Russian Nuclear Submarine Test-Launches 'Bulava' Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles
Moscow, Escalating Tensions With London, Investigates 'Objectivity' of British Media
News
May 23 2018
Moscow, Escalating Tensions With London, Investigates 'Objectivity' of British Media
Rosneft Oil Giant Discovers New Oilfield in Iraq
News
May 23 2018
Rosneft Oil Giant Discovers New Oilfield in Iraq

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox