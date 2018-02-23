Navalny Aide Jailed for 30 Days for Tweet

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s campaign manager Leonid Volkov has been sentenced to 30 days behind bars for tweeting a video.

Navalny has been barred from presidential elections in March due to embezzlement charges his supporters say are politically motivated. The anti-corruption campaigner was briefly detained on Thursday and charged with violating public assembly rules. He was released the same day pending a court hearing.

A Moscow court has found Volkov guilty of calling on people to participate in a protest calling for a boycott of the election on Jan. 28 in Moscow by tweeting a video of Navalny being detained in central Moscow and sharing a link to a live translation of the protest, the Interfax news agency reports.