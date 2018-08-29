News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Aug. 29 2018 - 11:08

NATO Urges Restraint Following Russian Naval Buildup Near Syria

Yoruk Isik / Reuters

The NATO military alliance has called for restraint amid reports that Russia has amassed the biggest naval task force near Syria since the start of Moscow's intervention in the country’s civil war.

Russia’s navy dispatched a dozen vessels to the Eastern Mediterranean after the U.S. national security adviser reportedly warned that Washington was ready to attack Syria if chemical weapons were used in the country. Russian media called the reinforcement “the most powerful grouping” dispatched to Syria since Moscow entered the conflict in September 2015.

Read More
Russia Masses Naval Forces in Syria in Anticipation of Possible U.S. Attack

NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu confirmed the Russian buildup in the Mediterranean to Israel’s Haaretz newspaper but declined to “speculate on the intention of the Russian fleet.”

“[I]t is important that all actors in the region exercise restraint and refrain from worsening an already disastrous humanitarian situation in Syria,” she was quoted as saying.

Reuters said its analysis of shipping traffic showed at least three frigates, a missile corvette and a landing ship being deployed to the Mediterranean this month.

The reinforcement, which includes warships carrying Kalibr cruise missiles, comes amid reports that Syrian President Bashar Assad is preparing an assault on Idlib, one of the last rebel-held areas in the country.

Russian Ambassador Defends Iran's Role in Syria on Israeli TV
News
July 31 2018
Russian Ambassador Defends Iran's Role in Syria on Israeli TV
Russia Deploys Military Police on Golan Heights
News
Aug. 02 2018
Russia Deploys Military Police on Golan Heights
Russian Defense Ministry Confirms Proposed Syria Cooperation With U.S.
News
Aug. 06 2018
Russian Defense Ministry Confirms Proposed Syria Cooperation With U.S.

Latest news

Militants in Syria’s Idlib Province Must be Liquidated, Says Russia
News
Aug. 29 2018
Militants in Syria’s Idlib Province Must be Liquidated, Says Russia
Russia Shows Off New Luxury Sedan, Putin Limousine
News
Aug. 29 2018
Russia Shows Off New Luxury Sedan, Putin Limousine
‘We Must Work Harder:’ Russia Reacts to Putin’s Soft Pension Reform
News
Aug. 29 2018
‘We Must Work Harder:’ Russia Reacts to Putin’s Soft Pension Reform

Most read

News

Kalashnikov Unveils Electric Car Seeking to Dethrone Tesla

News

'The Enemy Is Dead': Russia Reacts to U.S. Senator John McCain’s Passing

News

Russia Masses Naval Forces in Syria in Anticipation of Possible U.S. Attack

News

Lost for Words: Non-Binary Russians Fight the Limits of Their Language

News

Second Torture Video Leaked From Notorious Russian Prison

Sign up for our weekly newsletter