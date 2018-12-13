NATO to Send Kiev Signals Equipment After Latest Ukraine-Russia Spat

NATO will supply Ukraine's military with secure communication equipment this month, its head Jens Stoltenberg told President Petro Poroshenko at a meeting on Thursday called to discuss an escalation of Kiev's conflict with Moscow.

Stoltenberg praised Ukraine's "calm and restraint" after Russia seized three of its naval vessels and their crew off Crimea last month.

Part of a 40 million euros ($46 million) pledge by the Western military alliance to strengthen Ukraine's armed forces, Stoltenberg said the secure communications equipment would be delivered by the end of the year.