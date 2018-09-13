News By Reuters

NATO Holds Drills to Deter Russian Planes From Entering Airspace

British, French and German fighter jets simulated flight interceptions over Western Europe on Wednesday as part of NATO drills to deter Russian planes from entering allied airspace and to showcase European efforts to integrate their air defenses. Fighter pilots carrying air-to-air missiles from 10 NATO nations took turns to simulate the interception of a Belgian air force transport plane en route to Spain, performing visual inspections of the aircraft's status by hovering off the wings at speeds of 900 kilometers per hour. Some 60 NATO jets, mainly from European allies, are on alert to defend alliance airspace, as NATO deals with a dramatic increase in Russian air activity on its borders since Moscow's annexation of Crimea in 2014, with a record 870 interceptions in the Baltics alone in 2016.

This month, Moscow is holding its largest war games since the fall of the Soviet Union, with some 1,000 aircraft. "NATO is relevant. This is not theoretical," said Spanish Air Force Lieutenant General Ruben Garcia Servert on board the Belgian military transport plane, as Italian Eurofighters flew close to the cockpit to simulate interceptions. "We have not always been successful in showing the taxpayer that we have the means and the capabilities to protect the population," he told Reuters during a rare mid-air public display of flight interceptions. Able to divert, force to land or potentially even shoot down combat aircraft, NATO says its so-called air policing is not directed at Russia. But showdowns between rival warplanes in the Baltic and Black Sea are intensifying. Two U.S. jets escorted two Russian bombers over the Arctic Ocean on Sept. 7 in the latest incident, while Russia has scrambled fighter jets to intercept nuclear-capable U.S. bombers in interceptions that have echoes of the Cold War. Analysts warn that any collisions in the air over the Mediterranean, Baltic or Black Seas could risk the start of a wider conflict with Russia.



