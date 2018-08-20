Mysterious Hairy Carcass Washes Up On Russian Beach

A hairy carcass that has washed up on the shore of eastern Russia's Pakhachim has gathered curious onlookers armed with sticks and shovels.

Tolstikova Lyubov, who found the creature, told Reuters that the globster was thrown out by the sea and onto the beach after a storm. Images taken on August 1 in Kamchatka territory in Eastern Russia showed a mass of pale white hair on the black sand.