Meanwhile…
Aug. 20 2018
By Reuters

Mysterious Hairy Carcass Washes Up On Russian Beach

 A hairy carcass that has washed up on the shore of eastern Russia's Pakhachim has gathered curious onlookers armed with sticks and shovels.

Tolstikova Lyubov, who found the creature, told Reuters that the globster was thrown out by the sea and onto the beach after a storm. Images taken on August 1 in Kamchatka territory in Eastern Russia showed a mass of pale white hair on the black sand.

"First impression, surprise and curiosity, interest. What is it?" said Lyubov.

She added that the creature's hair was tubular and about five centimetres long, and carcass was about four tonnes in weight and at least eight metres in length.

