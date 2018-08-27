Muscovites Urged to Work to Fight Seasonal Depression

The Russian capital’s chief visiting psychiatrist warned Muscovites last week that less sunlight and “faded foliage” could lead to symptoms of depression among 6 percent of the population.

With warm weather soon to become a fond memory and the fall fast approaching, Moscow’s local lawmakers have a perfect cure for seasonal affective disorder (SAD): more work.

“You just need to work to fight the autumn depression, you can’t be bored,” Yevgeny Gerasimov, a member of Moscow City Duma’s health care committee, told the Moskva news agency.

“There’s no moping in my environment. There’s no such thing as bad weather,” Gerasimov was quoted as saying Monday.

The deputy touted Moscow’s parks, cinemas and other entertainment options as possible remedies for SAD.

“I, for example, am headed to a festival right now,” Gerasimov said.