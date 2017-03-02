It's Raining Cats: Muscovites Urged to Protect Falling Felines

Russian Embassy Hedges on Pre-Election Meetings With Trump Attorney General Sessions
2 hours ago
The Russian embassy in Washington has refused to confirm or deny meeting with U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the run-up to the country's presidential elections.
18th-century satirical prints by Francisco Goya and their 20th-century interpretations by Salvador Dali. Read more
Moscow's Feline Friends on National Cat Day
Retrospective of Naive Art from the 19th to the 21st century includes paintings and graphics by acclaimed avant-garde artists Kazimir Malevich, Mikhail Larionov, Natalya Goncharova, David Burlyuk, conceptialists Ilya Kabakov, Sergei Anufriyev and others. Read more