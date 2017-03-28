Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
7 hours ago Russia's Modern-Day KGB Has Occupied Alexei Navalny's Office
8 hours ago Russia Breaks Arctic Pledge After Stripping Nature Reserves of State Protection
8 hours ago St. Petersburg Proposes Referendum Over St. Isaac’s Cathedral
Business
Russia's Sberbank to Sell Ukrainian Subsidiary Amid Sanctions
Business
Britain Liquidates Russian Oil Companies' Fraudulent 'Clones'
Business
Putin Ally Looks to Take Over Aircraft Industry
Business
British Taxi Service Goes Head to Head With Uber in Russia
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
7 hours ago Russia's Modern-Day KGB Has Occupied Alexei Navalny's Office
8 hours ago Russia Breaks Arctic Pledge After Stripping Nature Reserves of State Protection
8 hours ago St. Petersburg Proposes Referendum Over St. Isaac’s Cathedral

Russian Cinemas Furious After Culture Ministry Pulls a Fast One

March 28, 2017 — 15:00
— Update: 15:40

Russian Cinemas Furious After Culture Ministry Pulls a Fast One

March 28, 2017 — 15:00
— Update: 15:40
A still from the movie First Time. First Time

Several of Russia’s largest movie theaters have joined forces to lobby the Culture Ministry to reverse a decision postponing the release of upcoming Hollywood blockbuster The Fast and the Furious 8 in Russia, the Vedomosti newspaper reported on March 28.

The release was delayed to avoid overlap with the release of First Time, a government-sponsored Russian film about cosmonaut Alexei Leonov and the first spacewalk in history, sources in the Russian Culture Ministry told Vedomosti.

The Fast and the Furious 8 is scheduled for worldwide release on April 13, the day after Russia celebrates Cosmonaut Day. First Time has timed its release for the annual holiday. Movie theaters are lobbying the Culture Ministry to reverse course, citing concerns with the Russian film's profitability.

“There are simply no other blockbuster premieres in April,” Vedomosti cited a letter written by several movie theater executives as saying. “First Time will hardly bring in more than a few hundred million rubles.”

The letter was reportedly signed by the heads of Cinema Park, Karo, Formula Kino, and Kinomaks, some of the largest operators in Russia.

The previous installment in the Fast and the Furious franchise was one of the highest grossing releases on the Russian market, raking in 1.7 billion rubles ($30 million).

The proposal to postpone the American film came not from the Culture Ministry, but the producers of First Time, Vedomosti reported. The producers also eliminated their Russian-made cinematic rival about the Soviet space program, Salyut-7. The producers of both films failed to come to an agreement on release dates.

In the end, Culture Minister Medinsky intervened in favor of First Time, unidentified sources told Vedomosti. 

First Time was directed by Russian filmmaker Dmitry Kiselyov, who recently directed a commercial for telephone operator Megafon featuring Steven Seagal.

In Leaked Classroom Video, Russian University Lecturer Calls Students ‘Freaks’ for Protesting Corruption

10 hours ago

In the video, a Tomsk State University lecturer excoriates his students for attending Sunday's demonstration, telling them that it’s impossible to end corruption.

7 hours ago

Russia's Modern-Day KGB Has Occupied Alexei Navalny's Office

8 hours ago

Russia Breaks Arctic Pledge After Stripping Nature Reserves of State Protection

8 hours ago

St. Petersburg Proposes Referendum Over St. Isaac’s Cathedral

9 hours ago

Journalists for U.S. News Group Attacked in Southern Russia

11 hours ago

Refugees Trapped in Russian Airport Win Compensation Payout

13 hours ago

Russia to Consider New All-Out Ban on Surrogate Pregnancies

7 hours ago

Russia's Modern-Day KGB Has Occupied Alexei Navalny's Office

8 hours ago

Russia Breaks Arctic Pledge After Stripping Nature Reserves of State Protection

8 hours ago

St. Petersburg Proposes Referendum Over St. Isaac’s Cathedral

7 hours ago

Russia's Modern-Day KGB Has Occupied Alexei Navalny's Office

8 hours ago

Russia Breaks Arctic Pledge After Stripping Nature Reserves of State Protection

8 hours ago

St. Petersburg Proposes Referendum Over St. Isaac’s Cathedral

1 day ago

1 day ago

Hear No Evil, See No Evil, Report No Evil

Russia witnessed mass anti-corruption protests on Sunday, but you’d never know it, if you only followed the state media.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Hear No Evil, See No Evil, Report No Evil

Russia witnessed mass anti-corruption protests on Sunday, but you’d never know it, if you only followed the state media.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Hear No Evil, See No Evil, Report No Evil

Russia witnessed mass anti-corruption protests on Sunday, but you’d never know it, if you only followed the state media.

Dance

Bolero-Carmen-Ballet-Gala

Wed. Mar. 29 Sun. Apr. 09
Dom Muzyki
06:00 p.m.

Principal dancers and soloists of the Mariinsky Theater, the Mikhailovsky Theater and the Stanislavsky and Nemirovich-Danchenko Music Theater in a ballet concert. Read more

Read more

7 hours ago

Russia's Modern-Day KGB Has Occupied Alexei Navalny's Office

8 hours ago

Russia Breaks Arctic Pledge After Stripping Nature Reserves of State Protection

8 hours ago

St. Petersburg Proposes Referendum Over St. Isaac’s Cathedral

10 hours ago
By Mark Galeotti
Mark Galeotti
By Mark Galeotti

Voronenkov's Murder: Russia Will Regret Turning to the ‘Dark Side’

By Mark Galeotti
By Mark Galeotti
10 hours ago

The shocking assassination of Russian politician-turned-pariah Denis Voronenkov last week has sharpened fears among the Russian diaspora of Moscow’s inclination toward vendetta.

Print edition — 6 days ago

March 23

Green Navalny; A City Without Gays; Putin's Power Play; Iconic Architecture; Fake News; Siberian Theater
Russia in Turmoil: How the Kremlin is Responding to Protests

'Sell Your Mansion, Build a Road' — Russia Rallies Against Corruption

1 day, 15 hours ago
Thousands of demonstrators gathered in more than 80 cities across Russia to protest government corruption.

9 hours ago

Journalists for U.S. News Group Attacked in Southern Russia

11 hours ago

Refugees Trapped in Russian Airport Win Compensation Payout

13 hours ago

Russia to Consider New All-Out Ban on Surrogate Pregnancies

11 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rostropovich vs. Lenin

11 hours ago

It’s Mstislav Rostropovich Meets Vladimir Lenin Week on Moscow TV, with performance, documentary and feature films in honor of the late maestro’s 90th birthday and the 100th anniversary of Lenin's April Theses.

11 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rostropovich vs. Lenin

11 hours ago

It’s Mstislav Rostropovich Meets Vladimir Lenin Week on Moscow TV, with performance, documentary and feature films in honor of the late maestro’s 90th birthday and the 100th anniversary of Lenin's April Theses.

11 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rostropovich vs. Lenin

11 hours ago

It’s Mstislav Rostropovich Meets Vladimir Lenin Week on Moscow TV, with performance, documentary and feature films in honor of the late maestro’s 90th birthday and the 100th anniversary of Lenin's April Theses.

14 hours ago

The Italian Who Came Into the Cold

Russians often claim that Moscow and St. Petersburg are intellectual bubbles, but theater director Alessandra Giuntini’s career testifies to the fertile art scene in the country’s regions.

see more

14 hours ago

The Italian Who Came Into the Cold

Russians often claim that Moscow and St. Petersburg are intellectual bubbles, but theater director Alessandra Giuntini’s career testifies to the fertile art scene in the country’s regions.

14 hours ago

Russia's Sberbank to Sell Ukrainian Subsidiary Amid Sanctions

Russia’s largest state-owned bank is set to sell its Ukrainian subsidiary weeks after being hit with sanctions from Kiev.

14 hours ago

The Italian Who Came Into the Cold

Russians often claim that Moscow and St. Petersburg are intellectual bubbles, but theater director Alessandra Giuntini’s career testifies to the fertile art scene in the country’s regions.

New issue — 6 days ago

March 23

Green Navalny; A City Without Gays; Putin's Power Play; Iconic Architecture; Fake News; Siberian Theater
15 hours ago
By Mikhail Fishman
Mikhail Fishman
By Mikhail Fishman

Russia’s Kids Are Alright (Op-Ed)

By Mikhail Fishman
Mikhail Fishman
By Mikhail Fishman
15 hours ago

Russia’s political history centers around Moscow. Anything meaningful happens in the capital, or it scarcely happens at all.

15 hours ago

Navalny's Anti-Corruption Team Jailed After Live Streaming Protests

17 hours ago

Children Paid to Attend Anti-Corruption Rally, Says Kremlin

1 day ago

Russian Truckers Obstruct Traffic in Nationwide Strike

1 day ago

Russian PM Medvedev Dodges Protests With Lavish Skiing Holiday

1 day ago

'That's When They Carried Me Away': Woman From Iconic Protest Photo Speaks

1 day ago

Opposition Leader Navalny Jailed After Anti-Corruption Protests Grip Russia

Wed. Mar. 29

More events
Knight of Cups Cinema
Split Cinema
42nd Russian Antiquarian Salon Exhibition
Nekromantix Gig
Flight Opera
The Snow Maiden Opera

15 hours ago

Navalny's Anti-Corruption Team Jailed After Live Streaming Protests

17 hours ago

Children Paid to Attend Anti-Corruption Rally, Says Kremlin

1 day ago

Russian Truckers Obstruct Traffic in Nationwide Strike

1 day ago

Russian PM Medvedev Dodges Protests With Lavish Skiing Holiday

1 day ago

'That's When They Carried Me Away': Woman From Iconic Protest Photo Speaks

1 day ago

Opposition Leader Navalny Jailed After Anti-Corruption Protests Grip Russia

9 hours ago

Journalists for U.S. News Group Attacked in Southern Russia

11 hours ago

Refugees Trapped in Russian Airport Win Compensation Payout

13 hours ago

Russia to Consider New All-Out Ban on Surrogate Pregnancies

Russia's Sberbank to Sell Ukrainian Subsidiary Amid Sanctions

14 hours ago
Russia’s largest state-owned bank is set to sell its Ukrainian subsidiary weeks after being hit with sanctions from Kiev.

Pour that Perfect Pint

1 day ago
The craft revolution took Moscow by storm in 2015. To ...

Russia's Sberbank to Sell Ukrainian Subsidiary Amid Sanctions

14 hours ago
Russia’s largest state-owned bank is set to sell its Ukrainian subsidiary weeks after being hit with sanctions from ...
From our partners
All benefits of Otkritie Bank’s “Aeroflot” card
Recruitment: changes are in progress
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event
The Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center

Opera

La Traviata

Fri. Apr. 14 Fri. Apr. 14
Novaya Opera
06:00 p.m.

Alla Sigalova’s excellent modernized staging of Verdi’s opera uses Yevgeny Kolobov’s boldly edited score of Verdi’s original music. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

Pour that Perfect Pint

The craft revolution took Moscow by storm in 2015. To help you navigate the increasingly sophisticated ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Russia's Nationwide Anti-Corruption Protests in Videos

On Sunday 27 March, Russia saw the biggest protests in years. From Vladivostok to Kaliningrad, Russians ...

Most Read

Voronenkov's Murder: Russia Will Regret Turning to the ‘Dark Side’

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rostropovich vs. Lenin

The Italian Who Came Into the Cold

Russia's Sberbank to Sell Ukrainian Subsidiary Amid Sanctions
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+