Russian Woman Loses Custody of Children After Breast Surgery

A mother in the city of Yekaterinburg has lost custody of two children because of suspicions that she was planning a sex change after undergoing breast reduction surgery.

Social workers took away Yulia Savinovskikh’s two foster sons in late August, she wrote on Facebook this week. They cited her “illegal surgery” and pointed to her social media posts as evidence she was planning to undergo the surgery.

In a Facebook post published on Wednesday, Savinovskikh defended having her breast size reduced, saying it would make it easier for her to do physical exercise with her children and dog.

She said child protection services had seized the two boys despite her showing them a note from the hospital where the surgery was performed.