Most Russians Swear Under the Influence of 'Strong Emotions' — Poll

Seventy-three percent of Russians use obscene language, according to a poll conducted by Public Opinion Foundation (FOM).



Some 58 percent of 1,500 respondents said they use obscene language but “only under influence of strong emotions.”



Sixty-five percent of respondents said they see nothing wrong with using profane language and 36 percent admitted that it was acceptable “under certain circumstances.”

Dmitry Guguchkin, PR manager for Leningrad pop band known for the overt use of obscenities in its songs, said in response to the poll that almost 100 percent of the Russians use obscene language.

“Nearly all Russians swear but some of them are shy to admit it to the pollsters,” the Rambler news service quoted him as saying. “Everyone makes a choice whether it is shameful to use obscenities or not."



The State Duma this summer proposed fining citizens who used obscenities even in their homes.

